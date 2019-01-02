India make Ashwin U-turn, Ishant left out

Virat Kohli and R Ashwin are elated after Usman Khawaja's dismissal © Getty Images

R Ashwin has found a place in India's 13-member squad for the New Year's Test at the SCG despite his captain Virat Kohli saying the offspinner hadn't yet recovered fully from the side strain that had kept him out of the second and third Tests of the series.

The BCCI announcement of the squad, on the eve of the Test, came with this caveat: "A decision on R Ashwin's availability will be taken on the morning of the Test".

Ishant Sharma, meanwhile, is not part of the squad - for reasons as yet unknown - with Umesh Yadav joining Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami as the three fast bowlers. India could, however, play just two of them alongside two spinners. Apart from Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, the left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav is also part of the XIII.

Earlier in the morning, Kohli had addressed a press conference where he indicated Ashwin wouldn't be available.

"It's unfortunate that he's had two niggles that are quite similar in the last couple of away tours," Kohli said."It's something he will focus on to correct.

"The physio and trainer have spoken to him about what he has to do.

"He's very important for sure. In Test cricket he's a vital part of this team and we wanted him to be 100 percent fit for a longer period to that he can come back to us in the Test format. He is very disappointed that he's not able to recover in time."

On the batting front, KL Rahul looks set to regain his place at the top of the order, meanwhile, with Hanuma Vihari - who opened in the third Test at the MCG - dropping back down the order to No. 6.

India squad for Sydney Test: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

More to follow...

