Root breaks Dravid's catching record; Bumrah surpasses Kapil
England's Jamie Smith also brought up 1000 runs in quick time for a wicketkeeper at Lord's
Joe Root scored his 37th Test hundred after resuming day two on 99 • Clive Mason/AFP/Getty Images
Stats highlights from the second day of the third Test between England and India at Lord's.
13 Five-wicket hauls for Jasprit Bumrah in away Tests, the most by any bowler for India, surpassing Kapil Dev's 12 five-fors away from home.
4 Bumrah's five-wicket hauls in England, two more than any other India bowler. With 47 Test wickets in England, Bumrah is only behind Ishant Sharma (51) for India.
11 Test centuries for Joe Root against India, the joint highest by any batter, alongside Steven Smith. He's also the first to score 3000 Test runs against India.
8 Hundreds for Root in Tests at Lord's, the most by any batter at the venue. Only three batters have more centuries at a ground in Test cricket.
211 The number of catches Root has taken in Tests, the most by a fielder, surpassing Rahul Dravid's tally of 210.
3.44 England's run rate in their first innings at Lord's - their second lowest in a 300-plus total in Tests since Brendon McCullum became their head coach in June 2022. England have scored 30 of their 33 300-plus totals at more than four an over in this period.
4 Number of batters Bumrah bowled in England's first innings. He equalled his own record - set against West Indies in 2019 - of most bowled dismissals in a Test innings. Mohammed Shami also bowled four South African batters in an innings in Visakhapatnam.
11 Number of times Root has been dismissed by Bumrah in Tests. Only Pat Cummins has dismissed him as many times in Tests.
21 Innings taken by Jamie Smith to complete 1000 Test runs - the joint quickest to the milestone as a wicketkeeper, alongside Quinton de Kock.
18 Number of instances a batter has been 99 not out overnight in a Test, including Joe Root at Lord's. He, like all the others before him, went on to reach a hundred the next day.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo