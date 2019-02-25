Jasprit Bumrah relives the magical 19th over in Vizag

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket © PTI

Australia won the first T20I in Vizag by the skin of their teeth. The man responsible for everyone holding their breath till the final delivery of the match was Jasprit Bumrah, who was playing his first match since the Test series in Australia in January.

On Sunday, Australia needed 16 runs from the final 12 deliveries to go 1-0 up in the two-match series. Predictably, and sticking to the norm of getting your best bowler to deliver the penultimate over, Virat Kohli brought Bumrah on for the 19th over. Bumrah had bowled his first three overs inside the Powerplay, giving away 14 runs and trapping Australia captain Aaron Finch lbw for a first-ball duck.

Now, India needed Bumrah's magic once again. And he didn't disappoint, picking up two more wickets and allowing Australia just two runs.

Here, speaking to bcci.tv, Bumrah relives the magical over ball-by-ball.

18.1 It was an up-and-down wicket, so it was a little sluggish wicket to play on. To play the big shots was difficult, so I just wanted to bowl a back-of-a-length delivery. He [Peter Handscomb] played across the line. He missed the ball, so it was a dot ball.

18.2 I wanted to do the same, but he stepped out, and it went towards square-leg, he took a single. So still, evenly poised.

18.3 The strike changed, so Nathan Coulter-Nile was on strike. So just trying to back your strengths, trying to back the ball that I wanted to bowl. I changed the field a little bit and then bowled a back-of-the-length delivery, which also went well, the execution was good on the day. Got another dot ball.

18.4 I was just thinking what should I do? Should I change or should I keep on doing the thing which is working? We thought of backing the same thing. So another back-of-length delivery because on these kinds of wickets, people usually feel we'll go yorker, yorker, yorker, but on up-and-down wickets, length balls are always very effective. Another single.

18.5 The last two balls were there, so obviously it is very important to close off the over. I was just talking to the captain: what should I do, what do you [Kohli] think, what do I think. We were just discussing. Peter Handscomb was on strike. I knew he was going to take a chance off this ball, because obviously then it will be easier for them in the last over.

Just another thing that was going into my head was: why to change things if nothing is going wrong? So I was just trying to back the balls which I had bowled earlier. I knew he was trying to go for the big shot, so till the end, [I] tried to watch him - maybe he is going to step out, [maybe] try to give himself room. So I was just focussing on that. So I bowled a length ball, he tried to step out, it went up in the air, and it went towards Mahi bhai, who is always safe as houses. So we were in a very good position.

18.6 There was a little discussion [about] what do I do. Because everybody knew that this is going to be a very important ball, if we close off the over well this will help us to be in a very good position [going] in [to] the last over. So we had some discussions with Virat and Rohit [Sharma], but then we decided to back my strength. We had bowled a lot of length balls, so then we wanted to back my yorker, which I always do. Trying to execute that, and on the given day it was a good execution.

So it was a good day in the field. I was very clear on the execution, which I wanted to do. Very happy to be back.

