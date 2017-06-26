Kuldeep hard to pick from the wrist - Kohli
Kuldeep Yadav has bowled in two matches for India. On Test debut in March, he took four first-innings wickets, turning the ball both ways to trip Australia up after they were 144 for 1 in the series decider. The first time he bowled in an ODI, on Sunday, Kuldeep had West Indies in a tangle with his wrong 'uns and finished with 3 for 50. What is it that makes the 22-year old left-arm wristspinner hard to handle?
"It becomes difficult when he bowls cross-seam deliveries turning both ways," the India captain Virat Kohli said, after his side's 105-run victory in the second ODI in Trinidad. "Usually bowlers bowl seam-up deliveries turning in and cross seam bowling the googly. But he can do both bowling cross seam, so that becomes difficult to pick from the wrist.
"Then when batsmen try to attack, he can slow his pace down, just beat the batsmen halfway into the pitch. So he's quite amazing with what he does with the ball. I've faced him in the IPL as well, he's not easy to get away - especially when the wicket is dry like it was today, he becomes even more lethal. Credit to him for putting in a performance like that in his first bowling performance in ODIs."
In the Champions Trophy earlier this month in England, India had an unlikely weakness: spin. The offspin of R Aswhin and left-arm spin of Ravindra Jadeja proved ineffective, prompting former captain Rahul Dravid to suggest it was time to try wristspin. Given Kuldeep's immediate success, Kohli was asked if he would be one to stick with in ODIs.
"A wristspinner is always a bonus, something we have identified now in this series, so all sorts of options are open," Kohli said. "The 2019 World Cup, we've got 15 players here, then we've got a pool of 10 or 12 back home who will probably be tested over the next two years, see how they react in pressure situations, and who's able to make more impact through the middle overs for us, especially with the ball. That's something we need to look at as a side, to improve upon going ahead, then figure out who the best guys are."
India's other top performer in Port of Spain was Ajinkya Rahane, who struck 103 off 104 balls to set them on their way to 310 for 5 in 43 overs. Rahane did not get a game in the Champions Trophy, with India's first-choice opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma in fine form. However, with Rohit rested for this series, Rahane stepped in and made 50-plus scores in the first two ODIs.
Kohli said Rahane remained India's preferred back-up opener in limited-overs cricket and offered the team the option of selecting an extra bowler because of his ability to bat in the middle order as well.
"Jinks [Rahane] has great potential at the top of the order, but when Rohit and Shikhar as an opening partnership play well in one-day cricket then that becomes a powerful package for us," Kohli said. "Jinks is always in there for us as the third opener, and having got the opportunity in this series he has batted really well. Today, the way he paced himself I thought was really, really nice. He was going at a run a ball, never fell behind.
"If he keeps performing like this... he's someone who has done the middle-order job as well in the past, so he can very well be that floater in the middle order. He's someone that might allow you to take an extra bowler in a big tournament like a 2019 World Cup. There are very few guys who can open and play in the middle order and Ajinkya is one of them. In future we see him providing more balance to us as a side in terms of taking an extra bowling option maybe on tour."
Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur, Priyank Panchal, Prithvi Shaw and Hardik Pandya are the future.
India never give chance to new players. even play against very week WI. How long we going to see same set of players playing all three formats?.
I choose this team...
Pant, Iyer/Rahane, Kholi, M.Diwary,Raina, Karthik, Pandya,Kuldeep, Chahel/Sunder,Buvi,Shami.
Any comments?.
Its high time to try chahal or krunal in place of Ashwin. Rahul should try 4th place Pant or Kedar at 5th They should try AKhan,Msiraj,Nsingh or Bthampi also Now india weakest link in bowling is ashwin India middle order struggles big time to push the runrate. Runrate is slowed down when yuvi and dhoni playing. Ingest fearless youngster to attack in middle overs they should try pant,rahul,krunal or hardik
Everyone forgets how the Australians smashed him out of the attack in his test debut and that was on a turner. This was against mediocre batsmen who can't seem to hit boundaries on a turner. Play him in ODI's against New Zealand, Australia, England and he will get tonked around at this stage of career. A huge amount of potential is there sure but too much hype after 3 international games (1 of which was rained out.) Should look at Imran Tahir if he wants success in the shorter formats and then just work on traditional skills for success in the longer formats. In Ranji Trophy highlights I've seen, he seemed to bowl a short ball an over which even the Ranji quality batsmen were rocking back to pull for four. A wicket taker but he'll go for runs 60% of the time so he needs to work big time on just finding his length, easier said than done though so good luck to the young man as he breaks the Indian mould of boring finger spinners who rely on rank turners for wickets (Jadeja, Ashwin.)
@abhinavkunnu I think we should give confidence to the youngster Kuldeep. Though Windies is a weak team but that does not matter as he actually bowled well. It does not mean that we should take the credit from him. He was taken for 10 runs in bis very first over as Shai Hope targetting him as the weak link but still if he is returning the figures of 3-50, then it shows his character. He did not bowl defensive lines after he went for a few in his first few overs. He kept flighting the ball and always looked for wickets and it is his mindset for taking wickets that is more impressive. Even most experienced bowlers too would have bowled flat leg stump lines in an attempt to not give runs but Kuldeep surely looks a little different and that is what India was looking for in its bowling. U can't keep playing Ashwin and Jadeja together for a long time and Kuldeep looks a good change and hopefully he gets better if he is groomed well.
good that they decided to give him a chance, always good to see a yongster doing well...wish we had taken a few more pace bowlers - his real test will be on unresponsive wickets outside SC and WI conditions, with two batsmen coming hard at him.....and can the media do a favour by stopping the unnecessary hype?
What's the point in giving false belief to a youngster playing against worst team in top 10. Windies for a long time are playing poorly and against spinners they look completely out of sorts. Yasir Shah tormented them before Afghanistan spinners made them look totally clueless. Kuldeep was found out by Australians after 1st innings in his debut test. Let him develop first before giving him so much laurels.
Chahal & Kuldip combo would work good for India by 2019 if they are groomed properly at this stage, also in batting at number 4 rather then Yuvi i would like to see young blood likes of Pandey / Pant
Kedar / Yuvi / Ashwin / Dhoni need to go. In should come the likes of Pant / Rana / Samson / Iyer / Chahal etc.
I really do not understand why WIndies supporters keep on asking for Gayle, Pollard, Narine etc etc, for goodness sake THEY DO NOT WANT TO PLAY FOR WINDIES! Let them get on with earning their big bucks in the 20/20 and good luck to them, but it is time for WIndies cricket to move on without them. More importantly, what does Stuart Law say about their wretched performance in the 2nd one dayer?
I keep saying this over and over again,
Replace Yuvi, Dhoni, Ashwin, Jadeja with the likes of Nitish Rana, K Pandya, Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Panday, R Pant. India has plenty of time options before world cup 2019 and select the best Xl.
Yuvi cant handle genuine pace and he would be worthless in 2019 world cup. Dhoni struggles to clear the boundary.
N Rana is fearless and i see him as the most distructive batsman in India. Use him before he loses his form
@SWITCHMITCH He's half right, the thing with wrist spinners is that they can beat you with turn, both ways, or the amount of turn which the bowl gets after pitching.
If you saw the T20 last night you;ll see that De Villiers was not always picking Crane just out of the hand, a lot of slogging these days is done on the trajectory which batters (can) pick very early. A little bit more flight & they'll slog it to the legside or straight down the ground, there's also DRS which is why not too many players dance down the track as often as they did in the past.
If you miss the ball you could be lbw or stumped, players playing in their half are generally safe as long as they don;t hit across the line. In any case, the point is a wrist spinner can do you in flight, turn & pace. A regular offie is much limited by the absence of doosra these days, having said that the slider by Hearth is just pure genius as wall as the one which has the seam perpendicular to his stock delivery.
Kuldeep is alright. He's only going to get better from here but let's talk about Ashwin. What's wrong with him? He treated yesterday's match like an extended net session with his experiments. Don't tell me that leg spin is his new mystery. Any noob can see through that by watching how he's gripping the ball when he runs in to bowl. It would be a deception only if he bowls googlies. But why is he doing all these antics? Can't he bowl regular offspin with variations to take wickets? If he can't, then it might be time to look at other off spinners in the country ... if it is legspin that gets wickets in ODIs, there are many other leg spinners in the ranks who can do a better job than Ashwin.
Why was such a secret weapon not used for the Champions Trophy? Given the confidence overall in Indian batting, it is surprising that instead of specialist bowlers, batting all-rounders (read, bits and pieces cricketers) were preferred.
Shai Hope was reading him like a book right from the first ball. I don't understand what Kohli is trying to say here. Kuldeep is actually not that difficult to pick but he has variations and gives the ball a big rip, which allows him to spin it more than others. That's his strength. Kuldeep has potential but needs to work on his line length consistency, if he wants to become world class. Yesterday, he bowled a lot of tripe, mixed with good balls. He needs to cut down on tripe balls to increase his effectiveness.
It is said that Kohli was against inclusion of K Yadav during champion's League. Has it dawned on him that it was a mistake may be? I give it that the situations are different every time.
@SAMROY: He meant that because of the cross seam ploy Kuldeep uses, a batsman cannot judge whether it's a googly or the normal chinnaman looking at the SEAM! This skill was even lauded by all experts during the Australia Test series including Shane Warne! And Kuldeep is not that slow anymore through the air, he is much quicker than his U19 days I also like to see Krunal in the team as he has better match awareness during batting than Jaddu
I have a question to the Indian team management. As KL Rahul is getting ready for the comeback - most probably he will be included for SL series - who is going to be dropped in favor of Rahul? I think it will be Yuvraj - in that case what is the point of playing Yuvraj in West Indies. Why can't we try other batsmen like Pant or Karthik so that we can get an idea about the composition for the next WC. I am perplexed to see Yuvraj in the squad for WI as he will be missed out once Rahul comes back.
Kohli does not make any sense. Firstly, you pick a spin bowler from the hand. If you can't then that means you are not that good a batsman. So if you watch a spinner closely you should be able to tell what he is trying to bowl. Secondly, Kuldeep Yadav is much better on a quicker pitch as a slower pitch allows good players of spin (like Shai Hope) to treat a good length delivery of Kuldeep as a short delivery by going deep into the crease as Kuldeep is a typical slow wrist spinner. Kuldeep, Yuzvendra and Krunal are the future spinners of India's LOI Teams.
Kuldeep was awesome. He is never afraid to flight the ball even he got hit. Tremendous talent. Genuine wicket taker. I always prefer a bowler takes 3/50 rather than 0/40 on any day.
change your batting order and give more opportunities for Pant and Karthik. Let them prove what they can. We can't keep Yuvi & Dhoni for the worldcup . So better to start looking for the people who needs to be groom and replace them
The West Indies team right now is worse than a club cricket team. Only way to revive it is if the board lets go of their ego and bring back the cricketers like Gayle, Samuels, Narine, DJ Bravo, D. Sammy, Pollard and Badree.
May be this team has better chances of at least giving tough fight to other teams:
1. C.Gayle 2. E Levis, 3. S.Hope (WK) 4. M. Samuels, 5. K. Pollard 6. D. Sammy 7. Holder 8. Nurse 9. A.Joseph 10. Narine 11. Badree.
wish if this kind of intelligent though process had prevailed before CT .....then result might had been different..........but still nothing much has been lost .......hope that wrist spinner's like Kuldeep and Chahal get good number of games before WC ........and please keep Vijay, Pujara, Rahane, Saha, Ashwin, Ishant, karun nair only for test .....no need for them in ODIS ..
Kohli and company must think out of the box. This is true that your opening combination is doing well but what's the harm for looking even better combination. KL Rahul and Rohit is out at present, Pant is waiting in the wing, we have Kunal Pandya who can given another all round option then why to stick what is already proven. Try something new as well to see if you have better option. Right now, Pant is a much in place of Yuvraj so Pant can study under Dhoni. Kedar Jadhav should bat at#4 and Pant should go to #6. India should go only one spinner in ODI who is Kuldeep Yadav, Kunal Pandya should be tried to given another all round option (2nd spinner) this will strengthen the team's batting and bowling. You can go for 4 fast bowler and attack the opposition. It's not always sufficient to go for only 300 and not any more.
