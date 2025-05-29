Matches (5)
Hindukush vs Pamir, 9th Match at Nangarhar, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, May 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Nangarhar, May 29 - June 01, 2025, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
Hindukush Strikers FlagHindukush Strikers
Pamir Legends FlagPamir Legends
Today
5:30 AM

Day 1: Hindukush chose to bat

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
Pamir LegendsPamir Legends
411047
4
Hindukush StrikersHindukush Strikers
402016
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 09:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Hashmatullah Shahidi
4 M • 468 Runs • 58.5 Avg • 67.72 SR
Ismat Alam
5 M • 398 Runs • 56.86 Avg • 51.82 SR
Rahmanullah
6 M • 545 Runs • 60.56 Avg • 74.96 SR
Yousuf Shah
5 M • 461 Runs • 51.22 Avg • 68.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Ziaur Rahman
8 M • 35 Wkts • 2.86 Econ • 38.91 SR
Mohammadullah (1)
5 M • 14 Wkts • 2.7 Econ • 56.14 SR
Fareed Ahmad
9 M • 49 Wkts • 4.51 Econ • 31.3 SR
Yama Arab
5 M • 16 Wkts • 4.22 Econ • 39 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
Najibullah Tarakai Cricket Ground, Nangarhar
TossHindukush Strikers, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match days29,30,31 May, 1 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ahmed Shah Durrani
Afghanistan
Muhammad Sabir
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Bismillah Jan Shinwari
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Yasir Latifzai
Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament

