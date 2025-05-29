Hindukush vs Pamir, 9th Match at Nangarhar, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, May 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match, Nangarhar, May 29 - June 01, 2025, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hindukush
L
D
L
D
L
Pamir
W
D
W
L
D
batters to watch(Recent stats)
4 M • 468 Runs • 58.5 Avg • 67.72 SR
HIS5 M • 398 Runs • 56.86 Avg • 51.82 SR
PAL6 M • 545 Runs • 60.56 Avg • 74.96 SR
PAL5 M • 461 Runs • 51.22 Avg • 68.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HIS8 M • 35 Wkts • 2.86 Econ • 38.91 SR
HIS5 M • 14 Wkts • 2.7 Econ • 56.14 SR
PAL9 M • 49 Wkts • 4.51 Econ • 31.3 SR
PAL5 M • 16 Wkts • 4.22 Econ • 39 SR
Playing XI
HIS
PAL
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|-
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Najibullah Tarakai Cricket Ground, Nangarhar
|Toss
|Hindukush Strikers, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|29,30,31 May, 1 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee