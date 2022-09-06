Matches (9)
AUS v NZ (1)
IRE-W in SCOT (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (3)
Live
9th Match, Super Four (N), Dubai (DSC), September 06, 2022, Asia Cup
India FlagIndia
(2.5/20 ov) 12/2
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka

Sri Lanka chose to field.

Current RR: 4.23
forecasterLive Forecast:INDIA 156
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
News
Videos
Photos
Table
Report

Sri Lanka bowl; India bring in Ashwin for Bishnoi

Dasun Shanaka went in with an unchanged XI after victory over Afghanistan in the last game

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
31 mins ago
Sri Lanka players celebrate the dismissal of Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Men's T20 Asia Cup, Dubai, September 1, 2022

Sri Lanka have, of late, been doing well, chasing in T20I cricket  •  Getty Images

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs India
Sri Lanka won the toss in their second Super 4 match and asked India to bat first. It was an important match for India: they needed to win it to keep their progression to the final in their own hands. With one win over Afghanistan, Sri Lanka still had some breathing room but their final match is against Pakistan.
Sri Lanka made no changes to the XI that beat Afghanistan. India made one change, a tactical one as captain Rohit Sharma put it. R Ashwin replaced Ravi Bishnoi, who was successful against Pakistan, bowling two tough overs, one in the powerplay and one at the death.
It was interesting that India didn't go for a like-for-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in Axar Patel but persisted with Deepak Hooda. That suggests they want more batting capability in their allrounder or that they want their sixth bowler to take the ball away from the left-hand batters. This meant Hardik Pandya was expected once again to be the third seamer and bowl his quota of four overs.
Rishabh Pant kept his place ahead of Dinesh Karthik.
Sri Lanka 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Danushka Gunathilaka, 5 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt.), 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Asitha Fernando, 11 Dilshan Madushanka.
India 1 Rohit Sharma (capt.), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Deepak Hooda, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri LankaIndiaIndia vs Sri LankaAsia Cup

Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

Customize Your Page
Language
English
Hindi
India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
KL Rahullbw67
RG Sharmanot out45
V Kohlibowled05
Extras(w 2)
Total12(2 wkts; 2.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Asia Cup
Super Four
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SL11020.589
PAK11020.126
INDIA1010-0.126
AFG1010-0.589
Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
INDIA22041.096
PAK21123.811
HKG2020-4.875
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG22042.467
SL2112-2.233
BAN2020-0.576
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your California Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2022 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved