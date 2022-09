Sri Lanka bowl; India bring in Ashwin for Bishnoi

It was interesting that India didn't go for a like-for-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in Axar Patel but persisted with Deepak Hooda . That suggests they want more batting capability in their allrounder or that they want their sixth bowler to take the ball away from the left-hand batters. This meant Hardik Pandya was expected once again to be the third seamer and bowl his quota of four overs.