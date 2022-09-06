Sri Lanka bowl; India bring in Ashwin for Bishnoi
Dasun Shanaka went in with an unchanged XI after victory over Afghanistan in the last game
Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs India
Sri Lanka won the toss in their second Super 4 match and asked India to bat first. It was an important match for India: they needed to win it to keep their progression to the final in their own hands. With one win over Afghanistan, Sri Lanka still had some breathing room but their final match is against Pakistan.
Sri Lanka made no changes to the XI that beat Afghanistan. India made one change, a tactical one as captain Rohit Sharma put it. R Ashwin replaced Ravi Bishnoi, who was successful against Pakistan, bowling two tough overs, one in the powerplay and one at the death.
It was interesting that India didn't go for a like-for-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in Axar Patel but persisted with Deepak Hooda. That suggests they want more batting capability in their allrounder or that they want their sixth bowler to take the ball away from the left-hand batters. This meant Hardik Pandya was expected once again to be the third seamer and bowl his quota of four overs.
Rishabh Pant kept his place ahead of Dinesh Karthik.
Sri Lanka 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Danushka Gunathilaka, 5 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt.), 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamika Karunaratne, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Asitha Fernando, 11 Dilshan Madushanka.
India 1 Rohit Sharma (capt.), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Deepak Hooda, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo