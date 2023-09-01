Matches (8)
2nd T20I (N), Durban, September 01, 2023, Australia tour of South Africa
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(17.5/20 ov) 147/6
Australia FlagAustralia

Australia chose to field.

Current RR: 8.24
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 47/1 (9.40)
Zampa returns as Australia bowl; Fortuin in for South Africa

Tanveer Sangha, who took four wickets on debut in the first match, made way for Zampa

Firdose Moonda
01-Sep-2023
Mitchell Marsh and Tim David set up the win for Australia in the first T20I  •  Gallo Images/Getty Images

Australia chose to bowl v South Africa
South Africa have been asked to chase in the second T20I at Kingsmead after slight drizzle delayed the toss by two minutes. The match is set to get underway as scheduled.
After suffering their worst T20I defeat against Australia two nights ago, the hosts resisted the urge to make wholesale changes and only brought in an extra spinner in Bjorn Fortuin for allrounder Marco Jansen, who has been given the weekend off to attend his sister's wedding. Keshav Maharaj, who was declared fit for selection after having ruptured his Achilles' in March, was not picked to make his comeback.
Instead, it was Australia who rang in more switches than expected and left out Tanveer Sangha, who took four wickets on debut in the first match, to give Adam Zampa, who's returning from illness, his chance. They also made one change in the pace pack. Spencer Johnson was rested with Jason Behrendorff brought into the attack.
Australia lead the three-match series 1-nil.
South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma, 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram (capt), 5 Dewald Brevis, 6 Tristan Stubbs (wk), 7 Bjorn Fortuin, 8 Gerald Coetzee, 9 Lungi Ngidi, 10 Lizaad Williams, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia: 1 Matthew Short, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Josh Inglis (wk), 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Tim David, 7 Aaron Hardie, 8 Sean Abbott, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Jason Behrendorff
South AfricaAustraliaSouth Africa vs AustraliaAustralia tour of South Africa

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

<1 / 3>
