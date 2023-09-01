Zampa returns as Australia bowl; Fortuin in for South Africa

South Africa have been asked to chase in the second T20I at Kingsmead after slight drizzle delayed the toss by two minutes. The match is set to get underway as scheduled.

Instead, it was Australia who rang in more switches than expected and left out Tanveer Sangha, who took four wickets on debut in the first match, to give Adam Zampa, who's returning from illness, his chance. They also made one change in the pace pack. Spencer Johnson was rested with Jason Behrendorff brought into the attack.