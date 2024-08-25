Matches (21)
Live
1st Test, Rawalpindi, August 21 - 25, 2024, Bangladesh tour of Pakistan
Prev
Next
Pakistan FlagPakistan
(54.4 ov) 448/6d & 146/9
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
565

Day 5 - Pakistan lead by 29 runs.

Current RR: 2.67
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 53.2
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 25/1 (2.50)
Report

Shakib gives Bangladesh hope of victory after five-wicket morning session

With two extended sessions still remaining, Pakistan have their backs against the wall

Vishal Dikshit
Vishal Dikshit
25-Aug-2024 • 1 hr ago
Bangladesh gather after Shakib Al Hasan dismissed a set Abdullah Shafique, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Rawalpindi, 5th day, August 25, 2024

Bangladesh gather after Shakib Al Hasan dismissed a set Abdullah Shafique  •  Associated Press

Lunch Pakistan 448 for 6 dec and 108 for 6 (Rizwan 22*, Shaheen 1*, Shakib 2-24, Mehidy 1-5) trail Bangladesh 565 by nine runs
Bangladesh's bowlers picked up five wickets in the first session of the last day to push for a rare away Test victory. They rode on the confidence that Mushfiqur Rahim's 191 drilled into their campaign on Saturday to give them the upper hand with two sessions to go.
Pakistan had already lost Saim Ayub to Shoriful Islam on the fourth evening, and in the morning, Bangladesh's other bowlers combined to remove five more frontline batters in the space of 26 overs, leaving them still nine behind with just four wickets in hand. The two remaining sessions are set to be extended ones because of the overs lost to rain on the first day.
Pakistan were looking fairly steady on 65 for 2 before they lost a flurry of wickets, including Babar Azam's dismissal for 22. Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman also bagged ducks.
Babar could have fallen for a duck too - and bagged a pair - had Litton Das held on to the diving catch to his right when Babar edged one on just his second ball early in the day. Babar grew in confidence with some runs and boundaries, but once he fell for 22, Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique and Agha Salman fell to the spinning duo of Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz to leave the hosts in deep trouble.
The 10-over-old ball wasn't swinging as much in the morning as it did on the previous evening but Shan Masood fell early when he edged one behind off Hasan Mahmud outside off. The on-field umpire didn't give it out but Bangladesh reviewed, like they did in the first innings, and saw the decision overturned after a spike on UltraEdge, leaving Masood unhappy yet again.
Only two balls later, Babar tickled one behind from Shoriful but Litton couldn't replicate the diving catch he had taken - although down leg - in the first innings to remove Babar. Surviving the chance, Babar punished some of the loose deliveries that followed for boundaries, while Shafique remained steady at the other end. His footwork, however, didn't look at its best and fast bowler Nahid Rana cranked up the pace to create an opportunity.
He peppered Babar with short balls that went regularly above 145kmph to push him on the back foot. He followed it up with one pitched up outside off, which Babar couldn't move his feet quickly enough to, and was chopped on for 22. Shakib stifled Pakistan from the other end with stump-to-stump lines and the pressure led to another wicket in the next over when Shakeel stepped out to negotiate the turn but missed, and was left stumped for a duck.
The conditions hadn't changed from the previous day, but it was Bangladesh's intent with bowling changes and field placements that created wicket-taking opportunities. Pakistan were still trailing by 50 when Mohammad Rizwan, their first-innings centurion, walked out and wiped out a chunk of that with a counter-attacking innings, even if it came with some amount of risk.
He attacked a slightly-tired Nahid with a hat-trick of fours when the quick erred with his lengths and nearly chopped on in the same over when he went after a delivery with hard hands even though it kept slightly low. In the next over, Shafique pulled a short ball from Shakib for four and Rizwan followed it with a slog sweep for another boundary that made it 26 runs scored off two overs, and brought the deficit down to just 16.
That's when Shafique, who had displayed patience from the other end, threw his wicket away, giving Bangladesh the advantage again. With just over three overs left for lunch, he danced down the pitch and attempted a heave over mid-off only to hand a leading edge to Shadman Islam at backward point. Two balls later, Mehidy, who replaced Nahid, bowled a teasing offbreak to draw the new batter Salman forward to defend and drew his outside edge. This time Shadman took a sharp catch at slip with a dive to his left and Salman's stay lasted all of one ball.
A more circumspect Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi saw through the remaining 16 deliveries before lunch but not without some tense moments. Afridi survived a loud lbw appeal against Shakib and then survived the review with ball-tracking showing the turning ball going over his stumps. Rizwan also had a stumping appeal against him in the dying moments of the session, but his foot was inside the crease.
Pakistan are now staring at another defeat at home, having not won a Test match on home soil since February 2021. Since then, they have lost four and drawn five.
BangladeshPakistanPakistan vs BangladeshBangladesh tour of PakistanICC World Test Championship

Vishal Dikshit is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Abdullah Shafique
caught3786
Saim Ayub
caught13
Shan Masood
caught1437
Babar Azam
bowled2250
Saud Shakeel
stumped04
Mohammad Rizwan
bowled5180
Agha Salman
caught01
Shaheen Shah Afridi
lbw216
Naseem Shah
caught322
Khurram Shahzad
not out527
Mohammad Ali
not out02
Extras(b 5, lb 6)
Total146(9 wkts; 54.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>

ICC World Test Championship

TEAMMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.52
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
ENG147616941.07
SL52302440.00
SA62312838.89
PAK52302236.66
BAN41301225.00
WI91622018.52
Full Table