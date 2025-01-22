Matches (9)
SA20 (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
BPL (2)
ILT20 (2)
BBL (1)
Super Smash (1)

Chittagong vs Dhaka, 29th Match at Chattogram, BPL, Jan 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

29th Match, Chattogram, January 22, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
PrevNext
Chittagong Kings FlagChittagong Kings
Dhaka Capital FlagDhaka Capital
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
Kings Win & Bat
DKA Win & Bat
Kings Win & Bowl
DKA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
G Clark
7 M • 316 Runs • 45.14 Avg • 164.58 SR
Usman Khan
8 M • 285 Runs • 35.63 Avg • 167.64 SR
Tanzid Hasan
9 M • 330 Runs • 36.67 Avg • 138.65 SR
Litton Das
8 M • 323 Runs • 46.14 Avg • 153.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Al Islam
7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.7 Econ • 14.72 SR
Khaled Ahmed
7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.29 Econ • 13.54 SR
Mustafizur Rahman
9 M • 9 Wkts • 8.08 Econ • 21.77 SR
Mukidul Islam
6 M • 6 Wkts • 8.59 Econ • 19.33 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
Kings
DKA
Match details
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
Match days22 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News

Durbar Rajshahi promise to pay local players after training boycott

The payments will be completed within a day, a Rajshahi official assured BCB chief Faruque Ahmed

Durbar Rajshahi promise to pay local players after training boycott

Durbar Rajshahi's local players skip training to protest non-payment of fees

BCB president Faruque Ahmed held discussions with the team owner and several players on Monday, but the deadlock remains

Durbar Rajshahi's local players skip training to protest non-payment of fees

Rangpur ride to seven in seven; Litton, Usman and Saifuddin put on a show

Chittagong have moved up to second spot after a good run of results in Sylhet, but there is a muddle in the middle of the points table

Rangpur ride to seven in seven; Litton, Usman and Saifuddin put on a show

Litton Das: 'I was dropped because I wasn't performing'

Bangladesh batter was dropped from the Champions Trophy squad on Sunday morning, and scored a BPL hundred later that day

Litton Das: 'I was dropped because I wasn't performing'

Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan slam tons to take Dhaka Capitals to record total

The pair also put on the second-highest partnership in all men's T20 cricket: 241

Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan slam tons to take Dhaka Capitals to record total
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR880161.544
Kings853101.271
BRSAL752101.101
KT7346-0.179
RAJ9366-1.695
DKA9274-0.279
SYS8264-1.382
Full Table