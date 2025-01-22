Matches (9)
Chittagong vs Dhaka, 29th Match at Chattogram, BPL, Jan 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
29th Match, Chattogram, January 22, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Chittagong
W
W
L
L
W
Dhaka
L
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 07:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Kings7 M • 316 Runs • 45.14 Avg • 164.58 SR
Kings8 M • 285 Runs • 35.63 Avg • 167.64 SR
DKA9 M • 330 Runs • 36.67 Avg • 138.65 SR
DKA8 M • 323 Runs • 46.14 Avg • 153.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Kings7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.7 Econ • 14.72 SR
Kings7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.29 Econ • 13.54 SR
9 M • 9 Wkts • 8.08 Econ • 21.77 SR
DKA6 M • 6 Wkts • 8.59 Econ • 19.33 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
Kings
DKA
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
|Match days
|22 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
