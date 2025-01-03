Matches (7)
NZ vs SL (1)
BBL 2024 (3)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
BPL 2024 (2)

Chittagong vs Rajshahi, 7th Match at Dhaka,BPL 2024, Jan 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match, Mirpur, January 03, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
PrevNext
Chittagong Kings FlagChittagong Kings
Durbar Rajshahi FlagDurbar Rajshahi
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
Kings Win & Bat
RAJ Win & Bat
Kings Win & Bowl
RAJ Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Naeem Islam
7 M • 180 Runs • 25.71 Avg • 113.2 SR
Shakib Al Hasan
2 M • 100 Runs • 100 Avg • 172.41 SR
Yasir Ali
1 M • 94 Runs • 0 Avg • 200 SR
Anamul Haque
1 M • 65 Runs • 65 Avg • 127.45 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Al Islam
1 M • 2 Wkts • 4.25 Econ • 12 SR
Shakib Al Hasan
2 M • 2 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 21 SR
Taskin Ahmed
1 M • 3 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 8 SR
Hasan Murad
1 M • 2 Wkts • 10.5 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
Kings
RAJ
Player
Role
Shakib Al Hasan (c)
Allrounder
Al Islam 
Bowler
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Graham Clark 
Batter
Binura Fernando 
Bowler
Haider Ali 
-
Khaled Ahmed 
Bowler
Marshall Ayub 
Top order Batter
Maruf Mridha 
Bowler
Angelo Mathews 
Allrounder
Mohammad Mithun 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Wasim 
Bowling Allrounder
Naeem Islam 
Allrounder
Tom O'Connell 
Bowler
Parvez Hossain Emon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rahatul Ferdous 
Allrounder
Shamim Hossain 
Allrounder
Sheikh Parvez Jibon 
Bowler
Shoriful Islam 
Bowler
Usman Khan 
Top order Batter
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
Match days3 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Asif Yaqoob
Bangladesh
Muhammad Kamruzzaman
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Morshed Ali Khan
Reserve Umpire
Bangladesh
Moniruzzaman
Match Referee
Bangladesh
Akhtar Ahmad
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR22041.850
KT11021.850
BRSAL11021.159
RAJ1010-1.159
SYS1010-1.700
Kings1010-1.850
DKA1010-2.000
DRD-----
Full Table