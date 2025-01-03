Matches (7)
Chittagong vs Rajshahi, 7th Match at Dhaka,BPL 2024, Jan 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match, Mirpur, January 03, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Chittagong
W
A
W
L
L
Rajshahi
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Kings7 M • 180 Runs • 25.71 Avg • 113.2 SR
Kings2 M • 100 Runs • 100 Avg • 172.41 SR
RAJ1 M • 94 Runs • 0 Avg • 200 SR
RAJ1 M • 65 Runs • 65 Avg • 127.45 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Kings1 M • 2 Wkts • 4.25 Econ • 12 SR
Kings2 M • 2 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 21 SR
RAJ1 M • 3 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 8 SR
RAJ1 M • 2 Wkts • 10.5 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
Kings
RAJ
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
|Match days
|3 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
BPL: Batter given timed out before Mehidy calls him back
Tom O'Connell walked out later after the allocated three minutes were up and was given out as a result