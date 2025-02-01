Matches (34)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Women's Ashes (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (2)
Nepal Tri (2)
WI 4-Day (4)
WI Women vs BAN Women (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)

Chittagong vs Barishal, 42nd Match at Dhaka, BPL, Feb 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score

42nd Match (N), Mirpur, February 01, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
PrevNext
Chittagong Kings FlagChittagong Kings
Fortune Barishal FlagFortune Barishal
Tomorrow
12:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
Kings Win & Bat
BSHAL Win & Bat
Kings Win & Bowl
BSHAL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
G Clark
10 M • 351 Runs • 35.1 Avg • 154.62 SR
Usman Khan
7 M • 267 Runs • 38.14 Avg • 172.25 SR
Tamim Iqbal
10 M • 323 Runs • 46.14 Avg • 127.16 SR
DJ Malan
6 M • 214 Runs • 71.33 Avg • 148.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Khaled Ahmed
9 M • 15 Wkts • 7.76 Econ • 12.73 SR
Shoriful Islam
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.67 Econ • 15.25 SR
Faheem Ashraf
10 M • 19 Wkts • 6.74 Econ • 11.05 SR
Tanvir Islam
9 M • 10 Wkts • 7 Econ • 14.4 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
Kings
BSHAL
Player
Role
Shakib Al Hasan (c)
Allrounder
Al Islam 
Bowler
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Graham Clark 
Batter
Binura Fernando 
Bowler
Haider Ali 
-
Hussain Talat 
Allrounder
Khaled Ahmed 
Bowler
Marshall Ayub 
Top order Batter
Maruf Mridha 
Bowler
Angelo Mathews 
Allrounder
Mohammad Mithun 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Wasim 
Bowler
Naeem Islam 
Allrounder
Tom O'Connell 
Bowler
Parvez Hossain Emon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rahatul Ferdous 
Allrounder
Shamim Hossain 
Allrounder
Sheikh Parvez Jibon 
Bowler
Shoriful Islam 
Bowler
Usman Khan 
Top order Batter
Zubaid Akbari 
Batting Allrounder
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days1 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News

Bangladesh government forms a committee to look into player payment issue at BPL

The committee will have seven days to submit its report

Bangladesh government forms a committee to look into player payment issue at BPL

Bosisto, the lost boy of Australian cricket, finds his way in the BPL

He captained his country to the Under-19 World Cup final in 2012, then disappeared, but an unexpected opportunity has brought him back to the T20 leagues

Bosisto, the lost boy of Australian cricket, finds his way in the BPL

WCA chief slams 'repeat offender' BPL over non-payment of dues

"These issues are unacceptable, and they aren't getting better"

WCA chief slams 'repeat offender' BPL over non-payment of dues

BCB to take legal action against Durbar Rajshahi for not paying overseas players

BCB's media committee chairman says the board has given the franchise "enough chances" but they have "crossed all limits"

BCB to take legal action against Durbar Rajshahi for not paying overseas players

Rajshahi's overseas players sit out Sunday's game over non-payment of dues

ESPNcricinfo has learned that Rajshahi's overseas players have been paid one-fourth of their total payment, when that figure should be at least 75% by now

Rajshahi's overseas players sit out Sunday's game over non-payment of dues
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
BRSAL1192181.534
RAR1284160.596
Kings1174141.414
RAJ126612-1.030
KT1156100.050
DKA11386-0.713
SYS122104-1.634
Full Table