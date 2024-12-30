Matches (7)
Dhaka vs Rangpur, 2nd Match at Dhaka,BPL 2024, Dec 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match (N), Mirpur, December 30, 2024, Bangladesh Premier League
Dhaka Capital
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders
Tomorrow
1:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dhaka
Match centre Ground time: 06:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Soumya Sarkar
7 M • 210 Runs • 35 Avg • 138.15 SR
SR Taylor
5 M • 146 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 141.74 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mahedi Hasan
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 16.18 SR
Kamrul Islam Rabbi
5 M • 7 Wkts • 7.48 Econ • 8.71 SR
Squad
DKA
RAR
Player
Role
Mustafizur Rahman (c)
Bowler
Abu Jayed 
Bowler
Amir Hamza 
Bowling Allrounder
Asif Hasan 
Bowler
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Stephen Eskinazi 
Middle order Batter
Habibur Rahman Sohan 
-
Litton Das 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Mukidul Islam 
Bowler
Munim Shahriar 
Batter
Musfik Hasan 
-
Thisara Perera 
Bowling Allrounder
Sabbir Rahman 
Middle order Batter
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Shahadat Hossain 
Batter
Tanzid Hasan 
Opening Batter
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days30 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
