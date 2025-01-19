Matches (15)
PAK vs WI (1)
SA20 (3)
BPL (2)
ILT20 (3)
BBL (3)
Women's Ashes (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
Super Smash (1)

Rajshahi vs Khulna, 26th Match at Chattogram, BPL, Jan 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

26th Match (N), Chattogram, January 19, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Durbar Rajshahi FlagDurbar Rajshahi
Khulna Tigers FlagKhulna Tigers
Tomorrow
12:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Yasir Ali
7 M • 246 Runs • 41 Avg • 160.78 SR
Anamul Haque
7 M • 224 Runs • 37.33 Avg • 130.23 SR
Afif Hossain
9 M • 221 Runs • 27.63 Avg • 131.54 SR
Mahidul Islam Ankon
6 M • 170 Runs • 34 Avg • 178.94 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Taskin Ahmed
7 M • 16 Wkts • 6.37 Econ • 10.12 SR
Jishan Alam
5 M • 3 Wkts • 6.67 Econ • 30 SR
Abu Hider
6 M • 12 Wkts • 9.2 Econ • 11.41 SR
Mohammad Nawaz (3)
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.2 Econ • 15 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
RAJ
KT
Player
Role
Anamul Haque (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Akbar Ali 
Batter
Arafat Minhas 
Bowler
Bilal Khan 
Bowler
Ryan Burl 
Allrounder
Nathan Edward 
Bowling Allrounder
Hasan Murad 
Bowler
Jishan Alam 
Batting Allrounder
SM Meherob 
Allrounder
Mehrab Hossain 
-
Mizanur Rahman 
Batter
Mohammad Haris 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohor Sheikh 
-
Mrittunjoy Chowdhury 
Bowling Allrounder
Saad Nasim 
Allrounder
Sabbir Hossain 
Allrounder
Salman Mirza 
Bowler
Lahiru Samarakoon 
Allrounder
Shafiul Islam 
Bowler
Sunzamul Islam 
Bowling Allrounder
Taskin Ahmed 
Bowler
Yasir Ali 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days19 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News

Durbar Rajshahi promise to pay local players after training boycott

The payments will be completed within a day, a Rajshahi official assured BCB chief Faruque Ahmed

Durbar Rajshahi promise to pay local players after training boycott

Durbar Rajshahi's local players skip training to protest non-payment of fees

BCB president Faruque Ahmed held discussions with the team owner and several players on Monday, but the deadlock remains

Durbar Rajshahi's local players skip training to protest non-payment of fees

Rangpur ride to seven in seven; Litton, Usman and Saifuddin put on a show

Chittagong have moved up to second spot after a good run of results in Sylhet, but there is a muddle in the middle of the points table

Rangpur ride to seven in seven; Litton, Usman and Saifuddin put on a show

Litton Das: 'I was dropped because I wasn't performing'

Bangladesh batter was dropped from the Champions Trophy squad on Sunday morning, and scored a BPL hundred later that day

Litton Das: 'I was dropped because I wasn't performing'

Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan slam tons to take Dhaka Capitals to record total

The pair also put on the second-highest partnership in all men's T20 cricket: 241

Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan slam tons to take Dhaka Capitals to record total
Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR880161.544
BRSAL64281.067
Kings64280.980
RAJ7346-1.329
KT6244-0.267
SYS7254-1.537
DKA8172-0.344
Full Table