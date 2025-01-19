Matches (15)
Rajshahi vs Khulna, 26th Match at Chattogram, BPL, Jan 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
26th Match (N), Chattogram, January 19, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Rajshahi
L
L
W
L
W
Khulna
W
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RAJ7 M • 246 Runs • 41 Avg • 160.78 SR
RAJ7 M • 224 Runs • 37.33 Avg • 130.23 SR
9 M • 221 Runs • 27.63 Avg • 131.54 SR
6 M • 170 Runs • 34 Avg • 178.94 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RAJ7 M • 16 Wkts • 6.37 Econ • 10.12 SR
RAJ5 M • 3 Wkts • 6.67 Econ • 30 SR
KT6 M • 12 Wkts • 9.2 Econ • 11.41 SR
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.2 Econ • 15 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
RAJ
KT
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|19 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
