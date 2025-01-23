Matches (14)
Khulna vs Strikers, 32nd Match at Chattogram, BPL, Jan 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
32nd Match (N), Chattogram, January 23, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Khulna
L
L
L
L
W
Strikers
W
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 248 Runs • 31 Avg • 140.11 SR
7 M • 200 Runs • 40 Avg • 186.91 SR
SYS10 M • 316 Runs • 35.11 Avg • 141.7 SR
SYS8 M • 260 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 134.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KT7 M • 13 Wkts • 9.39 Econ • 12.38 SR
6 M • 6 Wkts • 7.47 Econ • 19 SR
8 M • 16 Wkts • 9.28 Econ • 11.43 SR
SYS5 M • 7 Wkts • 9.29 Econ • 14.57 SR
Squad
KT
SYS
Match details
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|23 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News
Durbar Rajshahi promise to pay local players after training boycott
The payments will be completed within a day, a Rajshahi official assured BCB chief Faruque Ahmed
Durbar Rajshahi's local players skip training to protest non-payment of fees
BCB president Faruque Ahmed held discussions with the team owner and several players on Monday, but the deadlock remains
Rangpur ride to seven in seven; Litton, Usman and Saifuddin put on a show
Chittagong have moved up to second spot after a good run of results in Sylhet, but there is a muddle in the middle of the points table
Litton Das: 'I was dropped because I wasn't performing'
Bangladesh batter was dropped from the Champions Trophy squad on Sunday morning, and scored a BPL hundred later that day