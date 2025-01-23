Matches (14)
Khulna vs Strikers, 32nd Match at Chattogram, BPL, Jan 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

32nd Match (N), Chattogram, January 23, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Khulna Tigers FlagKhulna Tigers
Sylhet Strikers FlagSylhet Strikers
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Afif Hossain
9 M • 248 Runs • 31 Avg • 140.11 SR
Mahidul Islam Ankon
7 M • 200 Runs • 40 Avg • 186.91 SR
Zakir Hasan
10 M • 316 Runs • 35.11 Avg • 141.7 SR
Rony Talukdar
8 M • 260 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 134.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Abu Hider
7 M • 13 Wkts • 9.39 Econ • 12.38 SR
Mohammad Nawaz (3)
6 M • 6 Wkts • 7.47 Econ • 19 SR
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
8 M • 16 Wkts • 9.28 Econ • 11.43 SR
Ruyel Miah
5 M • 7 Wkts • 9.29 Econ • 14.57 SR
Squad
KT
SYS
Player
Role
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c)
Allrounder
Abu Hider 
Bowling Allrounder
Afif Hossain 
Allrounder
Lewis Gregory 
Allrounder
Hasan Mahmud 
Bowler
Imrul Kayes 
Opening Batter
Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby 
Bowling Allrounder
Mahidul Islam Ankon 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mahmudul Hasan Joy 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
Mohammad Naim 
Opening Batter
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Nasum Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Oshane Thomas 
Bowler
Ziaur Rahman 
Allrounder
Match details
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days23 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Durbar Rajshahi promise to pay local players after training boycott

The payments will be completed within a day, a Rajshahi official assured BCB chief Faruque Ahmed

BCB president Faruque Ahmed held discussions with the team owner and several players on Monday, but the deadlock remains

Chittagong have moved up to second spot after a good run of results in Sylhet, but there is a muddle in the middle of the points table

Bangladesh batter was dropped from the Champions Trophy squad on Sunday morning, and scored a BPL hundred later that day

The pair also put on the second-highest partnership in all men's T20 cricket: 241

Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR880161.544
Kings853101.271
BRSAL752101.101
KT7346-0.179
RAJ9366-1.695
DKA9274-0.279
SYS8264-1.382
