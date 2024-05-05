Bangladesh bowl first; Johnathan Campbell debuts for Zimbabwe
Bangladesh were unchanged after taking a 1-0 lead in the five-T20I series on Friday
Bangladesh chose to bowl vs Zimbabwe
Bangladesh decided to field first once again after winning the toss against Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Chattogram. They named the same XI that won the first match by eight wickets on Friday.
Zimbabwe made three changes, handing a T20I debut to 26-year-old Johnathan Campbell, son for former Zimbabwe captain Alistair, and bringing in Ainsley Ndlovu and Tadiwanashe Marumani. They dropped Sean Williams and Ryal Burl, while Wellington Masakadza was left out after getting hit on the head in the first game and getting subbed out with concussion symptoms.
The third T20I will also be held in Chatrogram on May 7, followed by the final two games in Dhaka on May 10 and 12.
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Litton Das, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Jaker Ali (wk), 7 Mahedi Hasan, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Mohammad Saifuddin, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Shoriful Islam
Zimbabwe: 1 Joylord Gumbie (wk), 2 Craig Ervine, 3 Brian Bennett, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Clive Madande, 6 Johnathan Campbell, 7 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 8 Luke Jongwe, 9 Ainsley Ndlovu, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Blessing Muzarabani
Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84