Matches (10)
IPL (3)
WT20 Qualifier (2)
County DIV1 (2)
County DIV2 (3)
Live
2nd T20I (N), Chattogram, May 05, 2024, Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh
PrevNext
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
(15.5/20 ov) 90/5
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh

Bangladesh chose to field.

Current RR: 5.68
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 46/0 (9.20)
forecasterLive Forecast:ZIM 131
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
Bet
Report

Bangladesh bowl first; Johnathan Campbell debuts for Zimbabwe

Bangladesh were unchanged after taking a 1-0 lead in the five-T20I series on Friday

Mohammad Isam
Mohammad Isam
05-May-2024 • 1 hr ago
Tanzid Hasan played a match-winning innings on debut in the first T20I against Zimbabwe&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;BCB

Tanzid Hasan played a match-winning innings on debut in the first T20I against Zimbabwe  •  BCB

Bangladesh chose to bowl vs Zimbabwe
Bangladesh decided to field first once again after winning the toss against Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Chattogram. They named the same XI that won the first match by eight wickets on Friday.
Zimbabwe made three changes, handing a T20I debut to 26-year-old Johnathan Campbell, son for former Zimbabwe captain Alistair, and bringing in Ainsley Ndlovu and Tadiwanashe Marumani. They dropped Sean Williams and Ryal Burl, while Wellington Masakadza was left out after getting hit on the head in the first game and getting subbed out with concussion symptoms.
The third T20I will also be held in Chatrogram on May 7, followed by the final two games in Dhaka on May 10 and 12.
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Litton Das, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Jaker Ali (wk), 7 Mahedi Hasan, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Mohammad Saifuddin, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Shoriful Islam
Zimbabwe: 1 Joylord Gumbie (wk), 2 Craig Ervine, 3 Brian Bennett, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Clive Madande, 6 Johnathan Campbell, 7 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 8 Luke Jongwe, 9 Ainsley Ndlovu, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Blessing Muzarabani
BangladeshZimbabweBangladesh vs ZimbabweBangladesh vs Zimbabwe

Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Language
English
Win Probability
BAN 85.25%
ZIMBAN
100%50%100%ZIM InningsBAN Innings

Current Over 16 • ZIM 90/5

Live Forecast: ZIM 131
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Zimbabwe Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
J Gumbie
caught1730
T Marumani
lbw24
CR Ervine
caught1316
Sikandar Raza
caught38
C Madande
caught02
BJ Bennett
not out1213
J Campbell
not out3622
Extras(lb 6, w 1)
Total90(5 wkts; 15.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved