All-round Maxwell lifts Stars to third spot after derby win over Renegades

Renegades could not score a boundary from the fifth to the 11th overs in their innings after they were asked to bat following a lengthy rain delay. Adding to the Renegades' woes,reported that batter Joe Clarke was out for the rest of the tournament with the quad injury he suffered in Friday's win over Sydney Sixers. They also had to leave out the in-form Mujeeb Ur Rahman because of a contract dispute with the Afghanistan Cricket Board - it is unclear whether Mujeeb will play for Renegades again this season.