Royals vs Trinbago, 15th Match at Bridgetown, CPL 2024, Sep 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match (N), Bridgetown, September 13, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Barbados Royals FlagBarbados Royals
Trinbago Knight Riders FlagTrinbago Knight Riders
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 00:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RRS Cornwall
10 M • 189 Runs • 21 Avg • 152.41 SR
A Athanaze
9 M • 169 Runs • 24.14 Avg • 110.45 SR
N Pooran
9 M • 337 Runs • 42.13 Avg • 169.34 SR
KU Carty
6 M • 243 Runs • 60.75 Avg • 140.46 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JO Holder
10 M • 16 Wkts • 9.19 Econ • 14.68 SR
OC McCoy
9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.78 Econ • 19.7 SR
Waqar Salamkheil
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.79 Econ • 18.54 SR
SP Narine
8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.56 Econ • 19.2 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BR
TKR
Player
Role
Rovman Powell (c)
Middle order Batter
Kadeem Alleyne 
Bowler
Alick Athanaze 
Middle order Batter
Shamarh Brooks 
Top order Batter
Rivaldo Clarke 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rahkeem Cornwall 
Allrounder
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
David Miller 
Middle order Batter
Naveen-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Nathan Sealy 
-
Ramon Simmonds 
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Isai Thorne 
Bowler
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Kevin Wickham 
Top order Batter
Nyeem Young 
Bowler
Match details
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Series
Season2024
Match days13 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GAW33062.527
BR33061.074
TKR32140.810
ABF7254-0.550
SLK4224-0.636
STKNP6152-1.011
Full Table