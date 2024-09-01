Matches (17)
Patriots vs Kings, 5th Match at Basseterre, CPL 2024, Sep 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match (N), Basseterre, September 01, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Patriots
L
L
W
L
W
Kings
L
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 01:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
STKNP10 M • 303 Runs • 37.88 Avg • 144.97 SR
STKNP9 M • 194 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 155.2 SR
SLK9 M • 238 Runs • 29.75 Avg • 124.6 SR
SLK10 M • 156 Runs • 22.29 Avg • 124.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
STKNP8 M • 8 Wkts • 11.06 Econ • 17.5 SR
STKNP4 M • 6 Wkts • 6.4 Econ • 15 SR
SLK10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 16.16 SR
SLK7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 13.09 SR
SQUAD
STKNP
SLK
PLAYER
ROLE
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|1 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
