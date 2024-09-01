Matches (17)
Patriots vs Kings, 5th Match at Basseterre, CPL 2024, Sep 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match (N), Basseterre, September 01, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots FlagSt Kitts and Nevis Patriots
St Lucia Kings FlagSt Lucia Kings
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ADS Fletcher
10 M • 303 Runs • 37.88 Avg • 144.97 SR
SE Rutherford
9 M • 194 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 155.2 SR
J Charles
9 M • 238 Runs • 29.75 Avg • 124.6 SR
RL Chase
10 M • 156 Runs • 22.29 Avg • 124.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DC Drakes
8 M • 8 Wkts • 11.06 Econ • 17.5 SR
AR Nedd
4 M • 6 Wkts • 6.4 Econ • 15 SR
AS Joseph
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 16.16 SR
MW Forde
7 M • 11 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 13.09 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
STKNP
SLK
PLAYER
ROLE
Joshua Da Silva 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dominic Drakes 
Bowling Allrounder
Andre Fletcher 
Top order Batter
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Ryan John 
-
Johann Layne 
Allrounder
Evin Lewis 
Opening Batter
Mikyle Louis 
Opening Batter
Kyle Mayers 
Batting Allrounder
Ashmead Nedd 
Bowler
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Veerasammy Permaul 
Bowler
Rilee Rossouw 
Top order Batter
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Tabraiz Shamsi 
Bowler
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
Odean Smith 
Bowling Allrounder
Tristan Stubbs 
Batter
Nuwan Thushara 
Bowler
Match details
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
Series
Season2024
Match days1 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Caribbean Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
GAW11020.150
STKNP11020.050
ABF2020-0.100
BR-----
SLK-----
TKR-----
Full Table