Potts leads Durham resistance with maiden century

Durham 517 (Lees 145, Raine 93, Clark 76, Ollie Robinson 60, Yates 4-137) and 293 for 6 (Potts 149*, Robinson 52) drew with Warwickshire 698 for 3 dec (Davies 256, Yates 191, Rhodes 178*, Mousley 55*)

Durham's resilience was rewarded with a draw on their return to Vitality County Championship Division One after their game against Warwickshire drifted to stalemate at Edgbaston.

Warwickshire began the final day scenting victory as the newly-promoted side, following on, resumed on 12 for 2, still 169 behind. But stubborn batting, led by a maiden century from nightwatcher Matthew Potts with 149 not out off 254 balls, along with weather interference, sentenced the match to a draw. The visitors closed on 293 for 6.

Having conceded 698 for 3 in a bruising re-entry to the top flight, Durham take a lot of credit for battling to a draw, earned principally by their first-innings 517, the third-highest score ever by a team which then had to follow on.

Ultimately, both bowling attacks were nullified by a combination of a placid pitch and Kookaburra ball. Both sides were further hampered by the loss of a key man through injury, Warwickshire's Chris Rushworth suffering a calf niggle and Durham's Scott Boland a sore heel.

If Warwickshire were to force a result on the final day, they needed to strike early but overnight pair Potts and Colin Ackermann, little troubled on a pitch which did not deteriorate, stretched their partnership another 100 minutes into the morning session.

The third-wicket pair added 79 in 30 overs before Ackermann (22 off 100 balls) played back to Rob Yates and a sharply turning ball knocked out his middle stump. Yates has good reason to remember this match having scored a superb 191 and taken a nifty catch and seven wickets including a career-best 4 for 137.

Potts will also long recall this game. He lifted Danny Briggs straight for six on his way to a 97-ball half-century and advanced smoothly to his ton. David Bedingham settled alongside him as the pair added 50 in 56 balls before Bedingham departed in anguish after donating a maiden first-class wicket to Jake Bethell when he hoiked a long hop to deep mid-wicket.

That left Durham four down and still 25 behind with 50 overs left in the match but the weather, which had already dabbled in drizzle, hail, sleet, sunshine and bitterly cold winds during the day, switched on a burst of heavy rain.