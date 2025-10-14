Matches (7)
IND v WI (1)
PAK vs SA (1)
Women's World Cup (2)
Canada Super 60 (3)
Dolphins vs KZN-Inland, 11th Match at Durban, CSA 4-Day DIV1, Oct 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match, Durban, October 14 - 17, 2025, CSA 4-Day Series Division 1
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dolphins
W
D
L
W
D
KZN-Inland
D
W
D
L
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 09:33
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|Kingsmead, Durban
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|14,15,16,17 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 News