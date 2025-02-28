Matches (7)
WPL (1)
Champions Trophy (1)
Ranji Trophy (1)
President's Trophy (4)
W Province vs Dolphins, 17th Match at Cape Town, CSA Division One, Feb 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score
17th Match, Cape Town, February 28, 2025, CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One
What will be the toss result?
WPR Win & Bat
DOLPH Win & Bat
WPR Win & Bowl
DOLPH Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
W Province
W
L
W
L
L
Dolphins
A
L
L
NR
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 13:04
Match details
|Newlands, Cape Town
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|28 February 2025 - day (50-over match)