W Province vs Dolphins, 17th Match at Cape Town, CSA Division One, Feb 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

17th Match, Cape Town, February 28, 2025, CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One
Western Province FlagWestern Province
Dolphins FlagDolphins
Newlands, Cape Town
Match details
Newlands, Cape Town
Series
Season2024/25
Match days28 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One

TeamMWLDPTNRR
BOL4310140.474
WAR4210121.579
KNGHT4210111.162
NWEST42209-1.008
LIONS42208-0.220
TITNS41206-0.250
DOLPH41206-1.177
WPR41305-0.549
