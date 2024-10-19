Matches (30)
Nepal in United States of America (1)
New Zealand in India (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Women's T20 World Cup (2)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup (2)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Spring Challenge (2)
Dolphins vs Boland, 27th Match at Durban, CSA T20 Challenge, Oct 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
DOLPH Win & Bat
BOL Win & Bat
DOLPH Win & Bowl
BOL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dolphins
L
L
L
W
W
Boland
T
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:10
Match details
|Kingsmead, Durban
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|19 October 2024 - daynight (20-over match)