Border vs S West D, 13th Match at East London, CSA T20 Knock-Out, Oct 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match, East London, October 05, 2024, CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition
Border FlagBorder
South Western Districts FlagSouth Western Districts
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 03:00
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Match details
Buffalo Park, East London
Series
Season2024/25
Match days05 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
EASTN440160.645
KZNIN32191.230
Limpo4229-0.314
NCAPE32180.567
SWD4126-0.757
Mpuma3022-1.025
BOR3030-0.800
Full Table