KZN-Inland vs Mpumalanga, 18th Match at Pietermaritzburg, CSA T20 Knock-Out, Oct 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Pietermaritzburg, October 09, 2024, CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition
KwaZulu-Natal Inland FlagKwaZulu-Natal Inland
Mpumalanga FlagMpumalanga
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 03:05
Match details
City Oval, Pietermaritzburg
Series
Season2024/25
Match days09 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
EASTN440160.645
KZNIN431131.245
Limpo53213-0.071
SWD52211-0.097
NCAPE42280.100
Mpuma4032-1.000
BOR4040-1.020
Full Table