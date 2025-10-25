Matches (24)
Limpopo vs S West D, 2nd Match at Polokwane, CSA T20 Knock-Out, Oct 25 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
2nd Match, Polokwane, October 25, 2025, CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition
Limpopo
#5
160/4
(18.2/20 ov, T:161) 164/2
S West D won by 8 wickets (with 10 balls remaining)
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Limpopo • 160/4(20 overs)
45 (35)
1/15 (4)
43 (38)
1/20 (4)
South Western Districts • 164/2(18.2 overs)
67* (55)
1/31 (3)
52* (35)
1/32 (3)
Match details
|Cricket Club Ground, Polokwane
|Toss
|Limpopo, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|25 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
|T20 debut
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|South Western Districts 4, Limpopo 0
S West D Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|7
|5
|lbw
|26
|18
|not out
|67
|55
|not out
|52
|35
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 4, nb 3, w 4)
|Total
|164(2 wkts; 18.2 ovs)
