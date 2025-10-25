Matches (24)
Limpopo vs S West D, 2nd Match at Polokwane, CSA T20 Knock-Out, Oct 25 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
2nd Match, Polokwane, October 25, 2025, CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition
Limpopo FlagLimpopo

#5

160/4
South Western Districts FlagSouth Western Districts

#2

(18.2/20 ov, T:161) 164/2

S West D won by 8 wickets (with 10 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
67* (55)
heath-richards
Scorecard summary
Limpopo 160/4(20 overs)
Liam Peters
45 (35)
Liam Alder
1/15 (4)
Sizwe Masondo
43 (38)
Kyle Jacobs
1/20 (4)
South Western Districts 164/2(18.2 overs)
Heath Richards
67* (55)
Matt Hollard
1/31 (3)
George Van Heerden
52* (35)
Maphekgola Pootona
1/32 (3)
Match details
Cricket Club Ground, Polokwane
TossLimpopo, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
S West D
Heath Richards
Match days25 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
T20 debut
Nathan Engelbrecht
Nathan Engelbrecht
Richard Williams
Richard Williams
Shelton Ngobeni
Shelton Ngobeni
Zack Momberg
Zack Momberg
Umpires
South Africa
Jurie Sadler
South Africa
Khawulani Ntuli
Reserve Umpire
South Africa
Roger Burne
Match Referee
South Africa
Barry Lambson
PointsSouth Western Districts 4, Limpopo 0
S West D Innings
Player NameRB
R Terblanche
bowled75
Y Valli
lbw2618
H Richards
not out6755
G Van Heerden
not out5235
Extras(b 1, lb 4, nb 3, w 4)
Total164(2 wkts; 18.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
KNGHT11054.650
SWD11040.945
BOR10020.000
Mpuma10020.000
Limpo1010-0.945
NCAPE1010-4.650
EASTN-----
KZNIN-----
