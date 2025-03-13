Matches (8)
Dhanmondi SC vs Agrani, 23rd Match at Savar, DPDCL, Mar 13 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
23rd Match, Savar (4), March 13, 2025, Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League
Agrani won by 5 wickets (with 67 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
4/14
robiul-hoque
Scores: Dalim Khairul Anam
Scorecard summary
Dhanmondi Sports Club 115/10(33.5 overs)
Moin Khan
35 (40)
Robiul Hoque
4/14 (5.5)
Nurul Hasan
22 (34)
Arif Ahmed
2/11 (9)
Agrani Bank Cricket Club 120/5(38.5 overs)
Marshall Ayub
51* (92)
Hasan Murad
2/30 (10)
Taibur Rahman
22 (43)
Moin Khan
1/19 (9)
38.5
6
Sunzamul Islam to Ayub, SIX runs
38.4
Sunzamul Islam to Ayub, no run
38.3
Sunzamul Islam to Ayub, no run
38.2
Sunzamul Islam to Ayub, no run
38.1
Sunzamul Islam to Ayub, no run
end of over 384 runs
Agran: 114/5CRR: 3.00 RRR: 0.16
Shuvagata Hom9 (13b 2x4)
Marshall Ayub45 (87b 6x4)
Fazle Mahmud 3-0-8-1
Hasan Murad 10-2-30-2
37.6
Fazle to Shuvagata Hom, no run
37.5
Fazle to Shuvagata Hom, no run
37.4
Fazle to Shuvagata Hom, no run
37.3
4
Fazle to Shuvagata Hom, FOUR runs
37.2
Fazle to Shuvagata Hom, no run
37.1
Fazle to Shuvagata Hom, no run
end of over 372 runs
Agran: 110/5CRR: 2.97 RRR: 0.46
Marshall Ayub45 (87b 6x4)
Shuvagata Hom5 (7b 1x4)
Hasan Murad 10-2-30-2
Fazle Mahmud 2-0-4-1
36.6
Hasan Murad to Ayub, no run
36.5
Hasan Murad to Ayub, no run
36.4
Hasan Murad to Ayub, no run
36.3
2
Hasan Murad to Ayub, 2 runs
36.2
Hasan Murad to Ayub, no run
36.1
Hasan Murad to Ayub, no run
end of over 363 runs
Agran: 108/5CRR: 3.00 RRR: 0.57
Marshall Ayub43 (81b 6x4)
Shuvagata Hom5 (7b 1x4)
Fazle Mahmud 2-0-4-1
Hasan Murad 9-2-28-2
35.6
1
Fazle to Ayub, 1 run
35.5
1
Fazle to Shuvagata Hom, 1 run
35.4
1
Fazle to Ayub, 1 run
Match details
Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar
TossAgrani Bank Cricket Club, elected to field first
Series
Season2024/25
Player Of The Match
Agrani Bank
Robiul Hoque
Match days13 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Bangladesh
Moniruzzaman
Bangladesh
Shafiuddin Ahmed
TV Umpire
Bangladesh
Rakibul Islam
Reserve Umpire
Bangladesh
Sohrab Hossain
Match Referee
Bangladesh
Ehsanul Hoque
PointsAgrani Bank Cricket Club 2, Dhanmondi Sports Club 0
Agrani Innings
Player NameRB
Imran Uzzaman
caught1117
Shadman Islam
caught1858
Imrul Kayes
caught01
Amite Hasan
stumped29
Marshall Ayub
not out5192
Taibur Rahman
caught2243
Shuvagata Hom
not out913
Extras(lb 1, w 6)
Total120(5 wkts; 38.5 ovs)
Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League

TeamMWLDPTNRR
LOP431063.329
ABL431061.814
GGC431061.027
MSC431060.524
Agran431060.357
PBCC422040.602
GCC42204-0.226
DSC42204-1.034
BU41302-1.440
PSC41302-1.689
SCC41302-1.865
RTCC40400-1.079
Full Table