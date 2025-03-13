Matches (8)
Dhanmondi SC vs Agrani, 23rd Match at Savar, DPDCL, Mar 13 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
23rd Match, Savar (4), March 13, 2025, Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League
(38.5/50 ov, T:116) 120/5
Agrani won by 5 wickets (with 67 balls remaining)
Dalim Khairul Anam
Scorecard summary
Dhanmondi Sports Club • 115/10(33.5 overs)
35 (40)
4/14 (5.5)
22 (34)
2/11 (9)
Agrani Bank Cricket Club • 120/5(38.5 overs)
51* (92)
2/30 (10)
22 (43)
1/19 (9)
38.5
6
Sunzamul Islam to Ayub, SIX runs
38.4
•
Sunzamul Islam to Ayub, no run
38.3
•
Sunzamul Islam to Ayub, no run
38.2
•
Sunzamul Islam to Ayub, no run
38.1
•
Sunzamul Islam to Ayub, no run
end of over 384 runs
Agran: 114/5CRR: 3.00 • RRR: 0.16
Shuvagata Hom9 (13b 2x4)
Marshall Ayub45 (87b 6x4)
Fazle Mahmud 3-0-8-1
Hasan Murad 10-2-30-2
37.6
•
Fazle to Shuvagata Hom, no run
37.5
•
Fazle to Shuvagata Hom, no run
37.4
•
Fazle to Shuvagata Hom, no run
37.3
4
Fazle to Shuvagata Hom, FOUR runs
37.2
•
Fazle to Shuvagata Hom, no run
37.1
•
Fazle to Shuvagata Hom, no run
end of over 372 runs
Agran: 110/5CRR: 2.97 • RRR: 0.46
Marshall Ayub45 (87b 6x4)
Shuvagata Hom5 (7b 1x4)
Hasan Murad 10-2-30-2
Fazle Mahmud 2-0-4-1
36.6
•
Hasan Murad to Ayub, no run
36.5
•
Hasan Murad to Ayub, no run
36.4
•
Hasan Murad to Ayub, no run
36.3
2
Hasan Murad to Ayub, 2 runs
36.2
•
Hasan Murad to Ayub, no run
36.1
•
Hasan Murad to Ayub, no run
end of over 363 runs
Agran: 108/5CRR: 3.00 • RRR: 0.57
Marshall Ayub43 (81b 6x4)
Shuvagata Hom5 (7b 1x4)
Fazle Mahmud 2-0-4-1
Hasan Murad 9-2-28-2
35.6
1
Fazle to Ayub, 1 run
35.5
1
Fazle to Shuvagata Hom, 1 run
35.4
1
Fazle to Ayub, 1 run
Match details
|Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar
|Toss
|Agrani Bank Cricket Club, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|13 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Agrani Bank Cricket Club 2, Dhanmondi Sports Club 0
Agrani Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|11
|17
|caught
|18
|58
|caught
|0
|1
|stumped
|2
|9
|not out
|51
|92
|caught
|22
|43
|not out
|9
|13
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 6)
|Total
|120(5 wkts; 38.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>