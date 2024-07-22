Matches (8)
Mah-e-Par vs Pamir, 11th Match at Kunduz, GAK One Day, Jul 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match, Kunduz, July 22, 2024, Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament
Mah-e-Par Stars FlagMah-e-Par Stars
Pamir Legends FlagPamir Legends
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match centre Ground time: 05:32
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
Match details
Kunduz Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024
Match days22 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament

TEAMMWLDPTNRR
HIS440080.910
MPS43106-0.067
MAC51402-0.161
PAL51402-0.521
Full Table