RESULT
5th Match, Group B (N), Abu Dhabi, September 13, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
139/5
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(14.4/20 ov, T:140) 140/4

Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets (with 32 balls remaining)

46* (32)
44.39 ptsImpact List
Familiar foes Bangladesh and Sri Lanka meet in high-stakes contest

Group B is the group of death, and whoever loses on Saturday will ride a treacherous road to Super Four qualification

Andrew Fidel Fernando
Andrew Fidel Fernando
12-Sep-2025
2:32

Jaffer: Bangladesh favourites over SL

Big picture

So far in the Asia Cup, things have gone roughly as expected. India, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have all registered comfortable victories, and Pakistan have also avoided an early banana peel. But Saturday brings up a more even clash. Over the last few years, T20 matches between these teams have sometimes been explosive, but although the heat of the naagin rivalry has died down a little, it is also clear that these are well-matched teams in this format. Over the last 10 years, Sri Lanka have won eight of their 16 encounters, and Bangladesh eight.
More recently Bangladesh have had the better run, winning 2-1 in Sri Lanka in July, having also beaten Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup last year in Dallas. In those matches, Bangladesh's bowlers tended to strike early, and find wickets regularly. Sri Lanka hope their batting order is in a better place now. But it was less than two weeks ago that they collapsed to 80 all out against Zimbabwe.
Bangladesh also have the advantage of having played a match at this venue already. Their crushing of Hong Kong on Thursday was a largely complete performance, with the seamers getting wickets and the top order unfussily taking the team home in a modest chase. There were also wickets for legspinner Rishad Hossain, who was excellent against Sri Lanka in their most recent series, going at only 5.47 an over in his 12 overs across three matches.
This being the group of death - Afghanistan are the other top-10 team vying for a Super Four spot - whichever team loses here will ride a treacherous road to qualification.

Form guide

Bangladesh: WWWLW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)
Sri Lanka: WLWLL

In the spotlight: Litton Das and Pathum Nissanka

Bangladesh captain Litton Das needs 56 more runs to become Bangladesh's most prolific T20I batter. He is clearly one of Bangladesh's key T20I batters at the moment, having hit 476 runs this year at a strike rate of 137.17. He also top-scored for Bangladesh in that series in Sri Lanka. Given his experience, he is the Bangladesh batter that will worry Sri Lanka's bowlers the most.
Pathum Nissanka is having a fine T20I year himself, having made 230 runs at a strike rate of 147.43 in 2025. That Sri Lanka have been a significantly improved team in the powerplay is down partly to Nissanka's improvements. He has opened up new parts of his game, and has become particularly severe on errors of length. In Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka lost the only match in which he didn't get to 30.

Pitch and conditions

The Abu Dhabi pitch tends to be batting-friendly, though occasionally it will have something for the slower bowlers as well. Rain is not forecast on Saturday.

Team news: Hasaranga set to return

Bangladesh will likely keep the same XI that beat Hong Kong. That means they will likely play three frontline seamers.
Bangladesh (possible): 1 Pervez Hossain Emon, 2 Tanzid Hasan, 3 Litton Das (capt & wk), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Jaker Ali, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Mahedi Hasan, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan Sakib, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman.
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said Wanindu Hasaranga should be available to play on Saturday, after Hasaranga had missed the Zimbabwe series with a hamstring injury. He also suggested Sri Lanka could go in with three frontline seam options. If fit, Dushmantha Chameers seems a certainty, with Asalanka stating that Nuwan Thushara would also play. Binura Fernando may just have the edge over Matheesha Pathirana for the last spot.
Sri Lanka (possible): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kamil Mishara, 4 Kusal Perera, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Kamindu Mendis, 7 Dasun Shanaka, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Binura Fernando, 11 Nuwan Thushara.

Stats and trivia

  • Pathum Nissanka needs 50 more runs to complete a tally of 2000 in T20Is. He has played only 67 innings, which means he has eight innings in which to get those 50 runs and become the fastest Sri Lanka men's batter to the milestone. Kusal Perera got there in his 76th innings.
  • Litton Das has not been dismissed for less than 50 in his last four T20I innings, making 54*, 18*, 73, and 59, against Netherlands and Hong Kong.
  • Even just in Asia Cups, these teams' record is pretty even. Bangladesh won the first T20I Asia Cup match between them, in Mirpur in 2016. Sri Lanka won the next one, in Dubai in 2022.

Quotes

"It's more of a rivalry for the fans. For us as players it's just good challenging competition."
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka on the rivalry between these teams
Litton DasPathum NissankaBangladeshSri LankaBangladesh vs Sri LankaMen's T20 Asia Cup

Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Win Probability
SL 100%
BANSL
100%50%100%BAN InningsSL Innings

Over 15 • SL 140/4

Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets (with 32 balls remaining)
Sri Lanka Innings
Player NameRB
P Nissanka
caught5034
BKG Mendis
caught36
K Mishara
not out4632
MDKJ Perera
lbw99
MD Shanaka
caught13
KIC Asalanka
not out104
Extras(lb 5, w 16)
Total140(4 wkts; 14.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Men's T20 Asia Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND110210.483
PAK11024.650
OMA1010-4.650
UAE1010-10.483
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
AFG11024.700
SL11022.595
BAN2112-0.650
HKG2020-2.889
Full Table