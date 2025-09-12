Familiar foes Bangladesh and Sri Lanka meet in high-stakes contest
Group B is the group of death, and whoever loses on Saturday will ride a treacherous road to Super Four qualification
Big pictureSo far in the Asia Cup, things have gone roughly as expected. India, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have all registered comfortable victories, and Pakistan have also avoided an early banana peel. But Saturday brings up a more even clash. Over the last few years, T20 matches between these teams have sometimes been explosive, but although the heat of the naagin rivalry has died down a little, it is also clear that these are well-matched teams in this format. Over the last 10 years, Sri Lanka have won eight of their 16 encounters, and Bangladesh eight.
Form guideBangladesh: WWWLW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)
Sri Lanka: WLWLL
In the spotlight: Litton Das and Pathum NissankaBangladesh captain Litton Das needs 56 more runs to become Bangladesh's most prolific T20I batter. He is clearly one of Bangladesh's key T20I batters at the moment, having hit 476 runs this year at a strike rate of 137.17. He also top-scored for Bangladesh in that series in Sri Lanka. Given his experience, he is the Bangladesh batter that will worry Sri Lanka's bowlers the most.
Pitch and conditionsThe Abu Dhabi pitch tends to be batting-friendly, though occasionally it will have something for the slower bowlers as well. Rain is not forecast on Saturday.
Team news: Hasaranga set to return
Stats and trivia
- Pathum Nissanka needs 50 more runs to complete a tally of 2000 in T20Is. He has played only 67 innings, which means he has eight innings in which to get those 50 runs and become the fastest Sri Lanka men's batter to the milestone. Kusal Perera got there in his 76th innings.
- Litton Das has not been dismissed for less than 50 in his last four T20I innings, making 54*, 18*, 73, and 59, against Netherlands and Hong Kong.
- Even just in Asia Cups, these teams' record is pretty even. Bangladesh won the first T20I Asia Cup match between them, in Mirpur in 2016. Sri Lanka won the next one, in Dubai in 2022.
Quotes"It's more of a rivalry for the fans. For us as players it's just good challenging competition."
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka on the rivalry between these teams
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf