Why are Sri Lanka and Bangladesh so poor at T20I batting?

In the long term, there has not been one particular phase of the game in which they have struggled - they have been poor in the powerplay, middle overs and death. But since 2024, some differences have emerged. Sri Lanka have become a middling team (sixth out of ten) in the powerplay, while Bangladesh are middling (fifth out of ten) at the death. That progress has perhaps been powered by their improved six-hitting, as Mohammad Isam lays out here. But they both continue to both be poor through the middle overs and poor overall.

What could possibly be behind such long-term dysfunction for these two nations specifically? A theory has arisen, independently in each country, that might explain these run rates. Tracks in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - at the Premadasa and Mirpur stadiums especially - are too spin-friendly to allow batters to develop more aggressive aspects of their game, or so the thinking goes.

In August 2023, for example, Sanath Jayasuriya tweeted his displeasure at low-scoring surfaces at the Premadasa in the Lanka Premier League, arguing that pitches should "fuel positive, aggressive play" to "electrify the fans". He was in charge of the Dambulla Aura team then, but is now head coach of Sri Lanka's men. Around the same time, Sri Lanka captain's captain then, Wanindu Hasaranga, also made his displeasure for slower Premadasa tracks known.

So we have long-term correlation. But do we have causation? It's difficult to pin down exactly whether the pitches are the source of the problem, given a whole host of other factors (domestic structure, resources, coaching, strategy, etc) could be affecting these outcomes. But a further set of stats suggests that the pitches being part of the problem is a strain of thought worth pursuing.