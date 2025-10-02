Will India Women shake hands with Pakistan? 'There's no change in last week,' says BCCI secretary

For the fourth consecutive Sunday, an India team may choose not to shake hands with a Pakistan team.

India Women meet Pakistan Women in Colombo on October 5 in the ongoing Women's World Cup. On Wednesday, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia did not rule out the possibility that Harmanpreet Kaur's team could take cues from Suryakumar Yadav's.

"Whether there will be handshakes, whether there will be hugging, I cannot assure you of anything [at] this moment," Saikia told the BBC's Stumped podcast. "I cannot forecast anything, but our relationship with that particular hostile country is the same. There is no change in the last week."

India's men played Pakistan three times at the recent Asia Cup and chose not to shake hands at the toss and after the game. That tournament also ended in acrimony after India refused to accept their Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who is Pakistan's Interior Minister in addition to being the PCB's chairman and the ACC's president. Naqvi, for his part, refused to cede the handing over of the trophy to anyone else. The standoff caused a 90-minute delay to the post-match presentation, at which no trophy was ultimately lifted.

Saikia said the team would play to the "regulations of cricket".

"India will play that match against Pakistan in Colombo, and all cricket protocols will be followed," he said. "I can only assure that whatever is in the MCC regulations of cricket - that will be done."