Bangladesh coach Sarwar Imran returns to work days after suffering minor stroke

He had attended team training on Wednesday and was at Bangladesh's seven-wicket win over Pakistan for the duration of that game

Andrew Fidel Fernando
02-Oct-2025
Sarwar Imran, Bangladesh Women's coach, looks on from the stands

Sarwar Imran, Bangladesh Women's head coach, suffered a minor stroke while at the World Cup  •  Sarwar Imran's Facebook profile

Bangladesh women's coach Sarwar Imran attended the team's opening World Cup match against Pakistan on Thursday, despite having suffered a stroke on Monday. The Bangladesh team have been keen to stress that the stroke was "minor".
Imran, aged 66, had been discharged from hospital on Tuesday, the day after the stroke. He had attended team training on Wednesday and was at Bangladesh's seven-wicket win over Pakistan for the duration of that game. He was largely inside the dressing room through the course of the game, rather than in the dugout at the edge of the field.
Team manager SM Golam Faiyaz told ESPNcricinfo that Imran had returned so quickly following the stroke to better support the players. "He didn't want the players to be discouraged," Faiyaz said. "The doctor has said to keep an eye on him, and we are doing all that. But he's feeling better."
Having just won in Colombo - the southernmost venue of this World Cup - Bangladesh now fly to Guwahati - the northernmost venue - on a charter flight on Friday morning. Imran is expected to make that trip with the team. Their next match is against England on Tuesday.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

