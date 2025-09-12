Asalanka: We are T20 Asia Cup defending champions
While India are the most recent winners of the tournament in 2023, it was played in ODI format
As far as Sri Lanka are concerned, they are defending champions at this year's Asia Cup. The case they are making is that the ODI version of the Asia Cup - which India last won in 2023 - is a different tournament entirely.
The tournament alternates between the two white-ball formats based on which World Cup is around the corner. In 2023, it was the 50-over World Cup. In 2025, it is the T20 World Cup. And as far as the T20I version of the Asia Cup goes, Sri Lanka are the most-recent victors, having taken the title in 2022.
"Mentally, the fact that we are defending champions is a really good thing," Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said ahead of his team's first Asia Cup game, against Bangladesh on Saturday. "It was a lot of these players that played in that last tournament here [in UAE] as well. We know that because we are champions we can go far. The players are using that as motivation."
At home, both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh tend to play on slower tracks not especially suited to batting. But Asalanka expected the Abu Dhabi surface to be different.
"When you're rating these conditions with other venues in the UAE, I think Abu Dhabi is the best pitch for batters. Once the ball gets softer it's much easier to bat here, and the outfield is very nice. Every batsman wants to play in Abu Dhabi."
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are very familiar with each other, having played three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests since the start of the year. Sri Lanka won the ODI and the Test series but Bangladesh took the T20I series.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf