Qalandars vs Victoria, 7th Match at Providence, GSL 2024, Dec 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match (N), Providence, December 03, 2024, Global Super League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Qalandars
W
L
L
L
W
Victoria
L
L
L
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LQ2 M • 69 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 95.83 SR
2 M • 55 Runs • 27.5 Avg • 114.58 SR
VIC3 M • 71 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 129.09 SR
VIC2 M • 61 Runs • 61 Avg • 145.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
3 M • 5 Wkts • 6.92 Econ • 14.4 SR
LQ2 M • 3 Wkts • 4.14 Econ • 14 SR
VIC2 M • 4 Wkts • 4 Econ • 12 SR
VIC2 M • 3 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 16 SR
Squad
LQ
VIC
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|03 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Global Super League News
Meet the Global Super League, a new T20 tournament of tournaments
The Guyana-based league is aiming to become a Champions League T20 replacement of sorts
CWI sanctioned Global Super League set to launch in Guyana on November 26
The tournament will feature teams from five different countries with a prize money of US$1 million
Global Super League to feature Amazon Warriors, Qalandars, Hampshire, Rangpur and Victoria
The annual event will feature different teams from around the world each year