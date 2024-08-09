Matches (9)
Brampton vs Montreal, Qualifier 1 at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Qualifier 1, Brampton, August 09, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Brampton
L
W
W
W
A
Montreal
W
NR
L
W
NR
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BRW6 M • 192 Runs • 48 Avg • 140.14 SR
BRW6 M • 131 Runs • 32.75 Avg • 119.09 SR
MOT10 M • 222 Runs • 44.4 Avg • 136.19 SR
MOT9 M • 125 Runs • 17.86 Avg • 111.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BRW5 M • 11 Wkts • 6.2 Econ • 8.18 SR
BRW4 M • 8 Wkts • 9 Econ • 10 SR
8 M • 14 Wkts • 5.93 Econ • 12.5 SR
4 M • 10 Wkts • 5 Econ • 9.6 SR
SQUAD
BRW
MOT
PLAYER
ROLE
|Opening Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|CAA Centre, Brampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
|Match days
|9 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
