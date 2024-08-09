Matches (9)
WI vs SA
Women's Hundred
Men's Hundred
One-Day Cup
SL vs IND

Brampton vs Montreal, Qualifier 1 at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier 1, Brampton, August 09, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Brampton Wolves FlagBrampton Wolves
Montreal Tigers FlagMontreal Tigers
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HG Munsey
6 M • 192 Runs • 48 Avg • 140.14 SR
BJ Webster
6 M • 131 Runs • 32.75 Avg • 119.09 SR
DS Bajwa
10 M • 222 Runs • 44.4 Avg • 136.19 SR
CA Lynn
9 M • 125 Runs • 17.86 Avg • 111.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TJ Draca
5 M • 11 Wkts • 6.2 Econ • 8.18 SR
AJ Tye
4 M • 8 Wkts • 9 Econ • 10 SR
Aayan Afzal Khan
8 M • 14 Wkts • 5.93 Econ • 12.5 SR
Azmatullah Omarzai
4 M • 10 Wkts • 5 Econ • 9.6 SR
Head to headLAST 4 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
CAA Centre, Brampton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days9 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Global T20 Canada

TEAMMWLPTNRR
MOT741101.389
BRW74290.771
BTM7429-0.504
TON7337-0.395
SUJ7144-0.283
VAK7153-0.758
