Brampton vs Surrey, 16th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score
16th Match, Brampton, August 04, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Brampton
L
W
L
L
W
Surrey
L
L
W
L
NR
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BRW4 M • 146 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 143.13 SR
BRW4 M • 90 Runs • 30 Avg • 111.11 SR
SUJ6 M • 102 Runs • 25.5 Avg • 104.08 SR
SUJ3 M • 93 Runs • 46.5 Avg • 140.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
2 M • 6 Wkts • 5.23 Econ • 7.83 SR
BRW3 M • 5 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 10.8 SR
SUJ3 M • 7 Wkts • 6.25 Econ • 10.28 SR
SUJ3 M • 4 Wkts • 5.11 Econ • 13.5 SR
SQUAD
BRW
SUJ
PLAYER
ROLE
|Opening Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|CAA Centre, Brampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
|Match days
|4 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
