Brampton vs Surrey, 16th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match, Brampton, August 04, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Brampton Wolves FlagBrampton Wolves
Surrey Jaguars FlagSurrey Jaguars
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
HG Munsey
4 M • 146 Runs • 36.5 Avg • 143.13 SR
BJ Webster
4 M • 90 Runs • 30 Avg • 111.11 SR
S Movva
6 M • 102 Runs • 25.5 Avg • 104.08 SR
MP Stoinis
3 M • 93 Runs • 46.5 Avg • 140.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CR Brathwaite
2 M • 6 Wkts • 5.23 Econ • 7.83 SR
TJ Draca
3 M • 5 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 10.8 SR
SP Narine
3 M • 7 Wkts • 6.25 Econ • 10.28 SR
MP Stoinis
3 M • 4 Wkts • 5.11 Econ • 13.5 SR
Match details
CAA Centre, Brampton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days4 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Global T20 Canada

TEAMMWLPTNRR
MOT43071.417
BTM4316-0.009
TON52250.035
BRW4224-0.259
SUJ41230.226
VAK5041-1.110
Full Table