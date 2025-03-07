Matches (6)
Namibia vs Netherlands, 56th Match at Windhoek, WCL 2, Mar 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
56th Match, Windhoek, March 07, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Namibia
W
L
W
L
L
Netherlands
L
L
W
L
NR
Match centre Ground time: 04:05
Match details
|Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4856
|Match days
|7 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News
USA break India's 1985 record for lowest total defended in a men's ODI
For the first time in 4671 completed ODIs, fast bowlers did not bowl a single ball in the game
Cricket Association of Nepal decides not to renew coach Monty Desai's contract
The decision was taken by the board as his two-year contract came to an end
Stuart Law let go as USA head coach
"It was not an easy decision to make," according to Johnathan Atkeison, CEO of USA Cricket
Rahul Chopra handed reins after Muhammad Waseem steps down as UAE's ODI captain
Chopra will lead UAE at the ICC CWC League 2 tri-series in Oman in November