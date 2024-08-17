Matches (12)
Netherlands vs Canada, 22nd Match at Rotterdam, WCL 2, Aug 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score

22nd Match, Rotterdam, August 17, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Netherlands FlagNetherlands
Canada FlagCanada
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Match details
Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4758
Match days17 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TEAMMWLPTNRR
SCOT74291.503
CAN64280.211
NED64280.050
NAM8448-0.366
OMA4123-1.066
USA2112-0.050
NEP4132-0.118
UAE3030-1.072
