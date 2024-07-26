Matches (19)
Scotland vs Namibia, 18th Match at Dundee, WCL 2, Jul 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Dundee, July 26, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Scotland FlagScotland
Namibia FlagNamibia
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
B McMullen
10 M • 380 Runs • 42.22 Avg • 81.54 SR
HG Munsey
9 M • 360 Runs • 40 Avg • 91.13 SR
M van Lingen
10 M • 347 Runs • 38.56 Avg • 83.21 SR
MG Erasmus
10 M • 324 Runs • 36 Avg • 88.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MRJ Watt
9 M • 13 Wkts • 4.65 Econ • 36.69 SR
B McMullen
7 M • 10 Wkts • 4.35 Econ • 33 SR
MG Erasmus
10 M • 18 Wkts • 4.08 Econ • 24.88 SR
BM Scholtz
10 M • 14 Wkts • 2.92 Econ • 42 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
SCOT
NAM
PLAYER
ROLE
Richie Berrington (c)
Top order Batter
Matthew Cross 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brad Currie 
Bowler
Jasper Davidson 
-
Michael English 
Top order Batter
Chris Greaves 
Bowler
Jack Jarvis 
Bowler
Michael Leask 
Allrounder
Gavin Main 
Bowler
Brandon McMullen 
Batting Allrounder
George Munsey 
Opening Batter
Safyaan Sharif 
Bowler
Chris Sole 
Bowler
Charlie Tear 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mark Watt 
Bowler
Match details
Forthill, Dundee
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4751
Match days26 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TEAMMWLPTNRR
CAN44080.498
NAM74380.016
SCOT63271.188
NED4224-0.158
OMA4123-1.066
NEP4132-0.118
UAE3030-1.072
USA-----
