Matches (19)
MLC (2)
Women's Asia Cup (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's Hundred (2)
Men's Hundred (2)
TNPL (1)
One-Day Cup (7)
IRE vs ZIM (1)
Global T20 (1)
Scotland vs Namibia, 18th Match at Dundee, WCL 2, Jul 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
SCOT Win & Bat
NAM Win & Bat
SCOT Win & Bowl
NAM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Scotland
W
L
NR
W
W
Namibia
W
W
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SCOT10 M • 380 Runs • 42.22 Avg • 81.54 SR
SCOT9 M • 360 Runs • 40 Avg • 91.13 SR
10 M • 347 Runs • 38.56 Avg • 83.21 SR
NAM10 M • 324 Runs • 36 Avg • 88.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SCOT9 M • 13 Wkts • 4.65 Econ • 36.69 SR
SCOT7 M • 10 Wkts • 4.35 Econ • 33 SR
NAM10 M • 18 Wkts • 4.08 Econ • 24.88 SR
NAM10 M • 14 Wkts • 2.92 Econ • 42 SR
SQUAD
SCOT
NAM
PLAYER
ROLE
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Forthill, Dundee
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|ODI no. 4751
|Match days
|26 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News
Scotland's Charlie Cassell breaks ODI record with seven-for on debut
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada had held the record for best figures on ODI debut since 2015
Poor weather forces second Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI in Sharjah to be called off
Meanwhile, the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture between UAE and Scotland in Dubai has been postponed