Live Report - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran in another fifty-plus stand after Afghanistan bat

There is a daylight between Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz-Ibrahim Zadran and the others. They have three century stands in this competition alone, which is more than any other pair for any wicket in a series in men's T20I cricket. On the outset, their methods have been quite simple.

Take your time. Take stock of the conditions. Go steady but don't throw away your wicket. And then let the others capitalise. In each of their three hundred-run partnerships, Afghanistan's ten-over scores were 102 for 0 vs Uganda, 55 for 0 vs New Zealand and 64 for 0 vs Australia. And on each of those occasions, the middle order couldn't contribute much with Afghanistan sliding to 29 for 5, 55 for 6 and 30 for 6.