Live Report - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran in another fifty-plus stand after Afghanistan bat

Live Report - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran in another fifty-plus stand after Afghanistan batBy S Sudarshanan
The gear change
Gurbaz now has the most runs for Afghanistan in T20 World Cups, going past Mohammad Shahzad. After a sedate powerplay which they finished 27 for 0, Gurbaz led the change in gears for Afghanistan.
Against Shakib, he danced down to smack him straight into the sightscreen for the first six of the match. 20 runs have come off the two overs immediately following the powerplay.
AFG 47 for 0 in 8 overs
430 Aggregate of Gurbaz and Zadran as an opening pair, the most by a pair in a single edition of a men's T20 World Cup
Steady start
True to pattern, Gurbaz and Zadran have not been explosive at the start. They have run the singles well, but there have been a lot of play and misses, with both Tanzim Hasan and Taskin Ahmed getting enough swing with the new ball.
Shakib Al Hasan almost did it after Zadran crashed one off the back foot straight to short cover. However, Towhid Hridoy leapt and could not hang on.
AFG 23 for 0 after 5 overs
Spotlight on Gurbaz
9.57 Rahmanullah Gurbaz's batting average in T20Is vs Bangladesh before today. Only 67 runs in seven matches, at a strike rate of 97.10
The open secret
Most runs by an opening pair in T20 World Cup 2024?
There is a daylight between Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz-Ibrahim Zadran and the others. They have three century stands in this competition alone, which is more than any other pair for any wicket in a series in men's T20I cricket. On the outset, their methods have been quite simple.
Take your time. Take stock of the conditions. Go steady but don't throw away your wicket. And then let the others capitalise. In each of their three hundred-run partnerships, Afghanistan's ten-over scores were 102 for 0 vs Uganda, 55 for 0 vs New Zealand and 64 for 0 vs Australia. And on each of those occasions, the middle order couldn't contribute much with Afghanistan sliding to 29 for 5, 55 for 6 and 30 for 6.
Can Bangladesh separate the opening pair early?
Scenarios
Toss: Afghanistan ask Bangladesh to chase
Looking at the surface and conditions, Rashid Khan says Afghanistan want to bat first. They have resisted temptation to bring in an experienced Najibullah Zadran, instead persisting with the inexperienced Nangeyalia Kharote, who bowls left-arm spin and can bat, too.
Najmul Hossain Shanto said that Bangladesh wanted to bowl first anyway. So both teams happy. They have brought back Taskin Ahmed and Soumya Sarkar instead of Jaker Ali and Mahedi Hasan.
Pommie Mbangwa looks at the playing surface and reckons it could get harder to bat as the game goes on. He opines that the key batting first would be not to aim too high. Afghanistan have been smart this tournament batting first, with their openers often setting the tone. And Bangladesh's batting has massively underperformed in this T20 World Cup.
Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Azmatullah Omarzai, 4 Karim Janat, 5 Rashid Khan (capt), 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Gulbadin Naib, 8 Nangeyalia Kharote, 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Litton Das (wk), 3 Najmul Hosain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Soumya Sarkar, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Tanzim Hasan, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
Hello and welcome!
The T20 World Cup 2024 is almost near the end. This is the final Super Eight game, with the four semi-finalist yet to be confirmed. Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia all will be on tenterhooks for the next few hours.
Only two points separate Afghanistan and Bangladesh. But the two teams have played contrasting styles of cricket. Afghanistan have roared and how, stunning Australia in their previous outing. Bangladesh's batting has massively underperformed and they were blown away in their two games. Both teams are familiar opponents with Bangladesh winning the bilateral T20I series against Afghanistan last July.
Just a win will be enough for Afghanistan to create history and march into the semi-final. A loss will almost certainly knock them out and Australia, thanks to their better net run rate, will proceed. All to play for, then.
