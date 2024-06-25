Records for Gurbaz, Zadran and Rashid Khan as Afghanistan march into semi-finals
All the key numbers from Afghanistan's victory in their must-win Super Eight game against Bangladesh in St Vincent
1 Afghanistan's win in Kingstown was their first against Bangladesh in a World Cup game. The two teams had met four times previously - once in a T20 World Cup (2014) and three times in the ODI World Cup (2015, 2019 and 2023) - and Bangladesh had won all those matches.
2 Instances of teams outside of the first eight Full Members to have reached the semi-final of an ICC event before Afghanistan in this T20 World Cup. Kenya made it to the semi-finals in the 2003 ODI World Cup, and so did Bangladesh in the 2017 Champions Trophy.
9 Four-plus wicket hauls for Rashid Khan in T20Is, the most by any bowler in the format, surpassing Shakib Al Hasan's eight. He took his third four-wicket haul in all T20 World Cups during the Super Eight match against Bangladesh - the joint highest in the competition along with Ajantha Mendis, Saeed Ajmal and Anrich Nortje.
3 Openers to carry the bat in a men's T20I, including Litton Das against Afghanistan. Chris Gayle was the first to do it - in the 2009 T20 World Cup semis against Sri Lanka. Richmond Baaleri of Ghana carried his bat through the innings against Botswana in 2023.
442 Partnership runs between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran at this Two World Cup - the most by a pair in a single edition of the tournament, surpassing 411 runs by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in 2021.
Gurbaz and Ibrahim are also the first to share four fifty-plus stands in a T20 World Cup.
152 Wickets for Rashid in T20Is. He is only the second bowler to bag 150-plus wickets in T20Is, after Tim Southee (164).
5-0 Record of teams batting first in Kingstown at this T20 World Cup. It is the first time that teams batting first have an unbeaten record at a venue in a men's T20 World Cup.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo