21st Match, Group D, New York, June 10, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Live Report - Bangladesh vs South Africa

By Firdose Moonda

Live Pre-Match Show

For now, you can watch our pre-match show hosted by Yash Jha with special guests Morne Morkel, Sanjay Manjrekar and Tamim Iqbal.
SA choose to bat

Well, well, well, well! Even though chasing has been the way to win matches in New York, Aiden Markram has decided to bat first on a used wicket. Remember two other matches have already been played on this strip.
They're going in with an unchanged XI from their previous two wins so still no space for Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton or Tabraiz Shamsi.
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Ottneil Baartman, 11 Anrich Nortje
One change for Bangladesh. Soumya Sarkar is out and Tanzid Hassan comes in.
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Tanzid Hassan, 3 Litton Das (wk), 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Shakib Al Hasan, 7 Mahmudullah, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Taskin Ahmed 11 Mustafizur Rahman
Lets talk a bit of history

The last time these two teams met at a T20 World Cup, South Africa beat Bangladesh by 104 runs in Sydney, but the time before that, in 2021, was far more interesting. Chasing just 84, South Africa used 13.3 overs and that ended up costing them a place in the semi-finals because of it's impact on their net run-rate. They finished on the same number of points as England and Australia but with a lower net run-rate. Here, with a different tournament format, the stakes are much lower as there's still a Super 8 Round to go and run scoring has been so slow that 84 runs inside 14 overs is perhaps to be expected.
This match will be played on the same strip as the India-Pakistan game yesterday, where Pakistan failed to chase 120. South Africa have also played on this surface before. They beat Netherlands on it on Saturday, but it was hard work. They chased 104 and won with seven balls to spare.
South Africa's last dance in NY - against Bangladesh

Hello and welcome to ESPNcricinfo's Live Blog of Match No.21 of the Men's T20 World Cup and we're back in Nassau County.
South Africa have been here long enough to (maybe) claim green cards but this will be their last game in the USA before they go island-hopping. And hopping is a real possibility. A win today means they'll head to the Caribbean already into the Super8s.
Bangladesh have also been here before but only for a warm-up game against India. They played Sri Lanka in Dallas and won, which means they are in a good position to make sure they qualify out of Group D, but it won't be easy. They've never beaten South Africa in a T201.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND22041.455
USA22040.626
CAN2112-0.274
PAK2020-0.150
IRE2020-1.712
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SCOT32052.164
AUS22041.875
NAM2112-0.309
ENG2011-1.800
OMA3030-1.613
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG22045.225
WI22043.574
UGA3122-4.217
PNG2020-0.434
NZ1010-4.200
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA22040.789
BAN11020.379
NED21120.024
NEP1010-0.539
SL2020-0.777
Full Table
