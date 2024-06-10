Live Report - Bangladesh vs South Africa

Live
Live Report - Bangladesh vs South AfricaBy Firdose Moonda
Live Pre-Match Show
For now, you can watch our pre-match show hosted by Yash Jha with special guests Morne Morkel, Sanjay Manjrekar and Tamim Iqbal.
SA choose to bat
Well, well, well, well! Even though chasing has been the way to win matches in New York, Aiden Markram has decided to bat first on a used wicket. Remember two other matches have already been played on this strip.
They're going in with an unchanged XI from their previous two wins so still no space for Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton or Tabraiz Shamsi.
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Ottneil Baartman, 11 Anrich Nortje
One change for Bangladesh. Soumya Sarkar is out and Tanzid Hassan comes in.
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Tanzid Hassan, 3 Litton Das (wk), 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Shakib Al Hasan, 7 Mahmudullah, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Taskin Ahmed 11 Mustafizur Rahman
Pre-Match Reading
While we wait for the toss, get a hold of some of this.
Mohammad Isam, our Bangladesh correspondent, has written on legspinner Rishad Hossain, who may well pose a threat to a South African line-up that is not historically strong against spin.
Or you can relive David Miller's match-winning half-century against Netherlands.
Lets talk a bit of history
The last time these two teams met at a T20 World Cup, South Africa beat Bangladesh by 104 runs in Sydney, but the time before that, in 2021, was far more interesting. Chasing just 84, South Africa used 13.3 overs and that ended up costing them a place in the semi-finals because of it's impact on their net run-rate. They finished on the same number of points as England and Australia but with a lower net run-rate. Here, with a different tournament format, the stakes are much lower as there's still a Super 8 Round to go and run scoring has been so slow that 84 runs inside 14 overs is perhaps to be expected.
This match will be played on the same strip as the India-Pakistan game yesterday, where Pakistan failed to chase 120. South Africa have also played on this surface before. They beat Netherlands on it on Saturday, but it was hard work. They chased 104 and won with seven balls to spare.
South Africa's last dance in NY - against Bangladesh
Hello and welcome to ESPNcricinfo's Live Blog of Match No.21 of the Men's T20 World Cup and we're back in Nassau County.
South Africa have been here long enough to (maybe) claim green cards but this will be their last game in the USA before they go island-hopping. And hopping is a real possibility. A win today means they'll head to the Caribbean already into the Super8s.
Bangladesh have also been here before but only for a warm-up game against India. They played Sri Lanka in Dallas and won, which means they are in a good position to make sure they qualify out of Group D, but it won't be easy. They've never beaten South Africa in a T201.
