Live Report - Bangladesh vs South Africa

The last time these two teams met at a T20 World Cup, South Africa beat Bangladesh by 104 runs in Sydney, but the time before that, in 2021, was far more interesting. Chasing just 84, South Africa used 13.3 overs and that ended up costing them a place in the semi-finals because of it's impact on their net run-rate. They finished on the same number of points as England and Australia but with a lower net run-rate. Here, with a different tournament format, the stakes are much lower as there's still a Super 8 Round to go and run scoring has been so slow that 84 runs inside 14 overs is perhaps to be expected.