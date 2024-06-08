Matches (17)
T20 World Cup (5)
CE Cup (3)
Vitality Blast (9)
Live
15th Match, Group D (N), Dallas, June 07, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
PrevNext
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(3.1/20 ov) 25/1
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh

Bangladesh chose to field.

Current RR: 7.89
forecasterLive Forecast:SL 163
Live
Scorecard
Live Blog
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Live
Updated 7 mins ago • Published Today

Live blog - SL vs Ban - The spicy rivalry moves to the USA

By Andrew Fidel Fernando

An eventful over

Taskin Ahmed, coming back from injury, bowls two short balls first up that see Kusal Mendis crash him to the deep midwicket boundary, then the deep third boundary first up.
But then Taskin comes back with a length ball tight into the stumps that Mendis was on the back foot for, and ends up chopping back on to his stumps.
Kamindu Mendis is the new batter and he carves Taskin away through deep third first ball as well, so it's not a terrible over for Sri Lanka despite the wicket.

Both teams bat deep

Sri Lanka have batting down to Wanindu Hasaranga, who is trying to prove himself a proper allrounder these days. Bangladesh legspinner Rishad Hossain can bat a bit too, and has a T20I high score of 53 after seven innings.

Do Sri Lanka have the upper hand?

2 Number of wins SL have over Bangladesh in T20 World Cups. They've only played twice in this tournament.
If you look at T20I history, Sri Lanka have had the better of Bangladesh, not only in bilaterals, but in the World Cup as well, having beaten them in 2007 and 2021.
Bangladesh have taken Sri Lanka down in multi-team tournaments before though, most recently in the ODI World Cup, when they won to help ensure Sri Lanka did not qualify for the Champions Trophy next year

Must win (?) game for Sri Lanka

Hey folks. Welcome to our Live Report on Sri Lanka v Bangladesh.
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bowl first, which seems like the move to make in this World Cup. Sri Lanka have made one change to their side from their match against South Africa - They've dropped Sadeera Samarawickrama and brought in Dhananjaya de Silva, who also provides a spin option.
Language
English
Win Probability
BAN 53.71%
SLBAN
100%50%100%SL InningsBAN Innings

Current Over 4 • SL 25/1

Live Forecast: SL 163
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Sri Lanka Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
P Nissanka
not out118
BKG Mendis
bowled108
PHKD Mendis
not out43
Total25(1 wkt; 3.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
USA22040.626
IND11023.065
CAN2112-0.274
PAK10100.000
IRE2020-1.712
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SCOT21030.736
AUS11021.950
NAM2112-0.309
ENG10010.000
OMA2020-0.975
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG11026.250
WI11020.411
UGA2112-2.952
PNG2020-0.434
NZ-----
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA11021.048
NED11020.539
NEP1010-0.539
SL1010-1.048
BAN-----
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved