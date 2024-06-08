Live blog - SL vs Ban - The spicy rivalry moves to the USA

Matches (17)
15th Match, Group D (N), Dallas, June 07, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Taskin Ahmed, coming back from injury, bowls two short balls first up that see Kusal Mendis crash him to the deep midwicket boundary, then the deep third boundary first up.
But then Taskin comes back with a length ball tight into the stumps that Mendis was on the back foot for, and ends up chopping back on to his stumps.
Kamindu Mendis is the new batter and he carves Taskin away through deep third first ball as well, so it's not a terrible over for Sri Lanka despite the wicket.
Sri Lanka have batting down to Wanindu Hasaranga, who is trying to prove himself a proper allrounder these days. Bangladesh legspinner Rishad Hossain can bat a bit too, and has a T20I high score of 53 after seven innings.
2 Number of wins SL have over Bangladesh in T20 World Cups. They've only played twice in this tournament.
If you look at T20I history, Sri Lanka have had the better of Bangladesh, not only in bilaterals, but in the World Cup as well, having beaten them in 2007 and 2021.
Bangladesh have taken Sri Lanka down in multi-team tournaments before though, most recently in the ODI World Cup, when they won to help ensure Sri Lanka did not qualify for the Champions Trophy next year
Hey folks. Welcome to our Live Report on Sri Lanka v Bangladesh.
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bowl first, which seems like the move to make in this World Cup. Sri Lanka have made one change to their side from their match against South Africa - They've dropped Sadeera Samarawickrama and brought in Dhananjaya de Silva, who also provides a spin option.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup
