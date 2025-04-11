Matches (13)
PAK Women vs SCO Women, 4th Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Lahore, April 11, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
Recent Performance
Last five matches
PAK Women
L
L
NR
L
W
SCO Women
W
L
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:27
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK-W10 M • 271 Runs • 30.11 Avg • 65.61 SR
PAK-W10 M • 232 Runs • 25.78 Avg • 66.66 SR
SCO-W6 M • 307 Runs • 51.17 Avg • 85.51 SR
SCO-W6 M • 226 Runs • 37.67 Avg • 76.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK-W8 M • 13 Wkts • 4.99 Econ • 36.46 SR
PAK-W9 M • 7 Wkts • 6.17 Econ • 64.14 SR
SCO-W9 M • 21 Wkts • 4.34 Econ • 20.09 SR
SCO-W6 M • 10 Wkts • 3.94 Econ • 29.7 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
PAK-W
SCO-W
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Lahore City Cricket Association Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WODI no. 1445
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
|Match days
|11 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
