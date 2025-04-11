Matches (13)
PAK Women vs SCO Women, 4th Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match, Lahore, April 11, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
Scotland Women FlagScotland Women
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 06:27
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sidra Amin
10 M • 271 Runs • 30.11 Avg • 65.61 SR
Aliya Riaz
10 M • 232 Runs • 25.78 Avg • 66.66 SR
KE Bryce
6 M • 307 Runs • 51.17 Avg • 85.51 SR
SJ Bryce
6 M • 226 Runs • 37.67 Avg • 76.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Nashra Sandhu
8 M • 13 Wkts • 4.99 Econ • 36.46 SR
Fatima Sana
9 M • 7 Wkts • 6.17 Econ • 64.14 SR
AM Maqsood
9 M • 21 Wkts • 4.34 Econ • 20.09 SR
K Fraser
6 M • 10 Wkts • 3.94 Econ • 29.7 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
PAK-W
SCO-W
Player
Role
Fatima Sana (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Aliya Riaz 
Allrounder
Diana Baig 
Bowler
Gull Feroza 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Muneeba Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Najiha Alvi 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nashra Sandhu 
Bowler
Natalia Pervaiz 
Bowler
Omaima Sohail 
Top order Batter
Rameen Shamim 
Bowler
Sadia Iqbal 
Bowler
Shawaal Zulfiqar 
Batter
Sidra Amin 
Opening Batter
Sidra Nawaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Syeda Aroob Shah 
Allrounder
Match details
Lahore City Cricket Association Ground
Series
Season2025
Match numberWODI no. 1445
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
Match days11 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

TeamMWLPT
SCO-W1102
PAK-W1102
IRE-W1010
WI-W1010
BAN-W----
THA-W----
