37th Match (N), Mullanpur, April 21, 2024, Indian Premier League
Current RR: 9.31
Live Forecast:PBKS 188
4
•
•
2
4
7nb
4
The first over, from Azmatullah Omarzai was quiet - only two runs from it.
But Prabhsimran Singh gets things cooking second over - hitting a four through fine leg to start, before coming down the track and hitting over extra cover, and then scything a six over backward point, and carving another four over cover point. 21 runs off the second over.
If you want to see our experts analyse this match in the lead-up, here's where it's at:
Meanwhile, here's how the two starting XIs line up.
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (capt), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Mohit Sharma.
Punjab Kings: Sam Curran (capt), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS captain Sam Curran (they are still without regular captain Shikhar Dhawan) says runs on the board on this Mullanpur pitch is the way to go. Titans captain Shubman Gill would have bowled first anyway.
While we wait for the game to start, Alagappan Muthu has an excellent preview, focusing on two misfiring batting orders, here.
5 The number of matches Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have collectively won so far, out of 14.
Hey folks. Welcome to this not-quite-bottom-of-the-table-but-not-far-away clash.
Gujarat Titans have three wins from seven games, and a run rate of -1.303.
Punjab Kings have won only two of their first seven matches. Toss details soon.
Win Probability
PBKS 69.66%
PBKSGT100%50%100%
Current Over 5 • PBKS 45/0Live Forecast: PBKS 189
Match Coverage
Live Report - PBKS vs GT
Follow our live blog for the latest updates, stats, analysis, social media fun and banter from the 37th IPL game
PBKS Innings
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|not out
|14
|12
|not out
|29
|18
|Extras
|(nb 1, w 1)
|Total
|45(0 wkts; 4.5 ovs)
