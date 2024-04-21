Matches (20)
37th Match (N), Mullanpur, April 21, 2024, Indian Premier League
PBKS chose to bat.

Current RR: 9.31
forecasterLive Forecast:PBKS 188
Updated 16 mins ago • Published Today

Live Report - PBKS vs GT

By Andrew Fidel Fernando

Prabhsimran Singh gets Punjab Kings going

4
2
4
7nb
4
The first over, from Azmatullah Omarzai was quiet - only two runs from it.
But Prabhsimran Singh gets things cooking second over - hitting a four through fine leg to start, before coming down the track and hitting over extra cover, and then scything a six over backward point, and carving another four over cover point. 21 runs off the second over.

Live Show + Teams

If you want to see our experts analyse this match in the lead-up, here's where it's at:
Meanwhile, here's how the two starting XIs line up.
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (capt), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Mohit Sharma.
Punjab Kings: Sam Curran (capt), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings to bat first

PBKS captain Sam Curran (they are still without regular captain Shikhar Dhawan) says runs on the board on this Mullanpur pitch is the way to go. Titans captain Shubman Gill would have bowled first anyway.
While we wait for the game to start, Alagappan Muthu has an excellent preview, focusing on two misfiring batting orders, here.

Waddup

5 The number of matches Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have collectively won so far, out of 14.
Hey folks. Welcome to this not-quite-bottom-of-the-table-but-not-far-away clash.
Gujarat Titans have three wins from seven games, and a run rate of -1.303.
Punjab Kings have won only two of their first seven matches. Toss details soon.
1
Language
English
Win Probability
PBKS 69.66%
PBKSGT
100%50%100%PBKS InningsGT Innings

Current Over 5 • PBKS 45/0

Live Forecast: PBKS 189
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
PBKS Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
SM Curran
not out1412
Prabhsimran Singh
not out2918
Extras(nb 1, w 1)
Total45(0 wkts; 4.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
RR761120.677
KKR752101.206
SRH752100.914
CSK74380.529
LSG74380.123
MI7346-0.133
DC8356-0.477
GT7346-1.303
PBKS7254-0.251
RCB8172-1.046
Full Table
