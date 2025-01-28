Matches (31)
DC vs Warriorz, 23rd Match at Dubai, ILT20, Jan 28 2025

23rd Match (N), Dubai (DICS), January 28, 2025, International League T20
Dubai Capitals FlagDubai Capitals
Sharjah Warriorz FlagSharjah Warriorz
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SD Hope
7 M • 334 Runs • 66.8 Avg • 140.33 SR
Gulbadin Naib
7 M • 210 Runs • 42 Avg • 151.07 SR
T Kohler-Cadmore
8 M • 187 Runs • 26.71 Avg • 117.61 SR
JJ Roy
7 M • 162 Runs • 27 Avg • 116.54 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PVD Chameera
5 M • 9 Wkts • 8.87 Econ • 12.55 SR
Sikandar Raza
10 M • 8 Wkts • 7.67 Econ • 24.75 SR
AF Milne
7 M • 6 Wkts • 8.2 Econ • 25 SR
TG Southee
7 M • 6 Wkts • 9.49 Econ • 24.33 SR
Squad
DC
SW
Player
Role
David Warner (c)
Opening Batter
Akif Raja 
Bowler
Ayman Ahamed 
-
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Joe Burns 
Batter
Dushmantha Chameera 
Bowler
Ben Dunk 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Farhan Khan 
-
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Haider Ali 
-
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Khalid Shah 
Opening Batter
Scott Kuggeleijn 
Bowling Allrounder
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
Brandon McMullen 
Batting Allrounder
Najibullah Zadran 
Middle order Batter
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Adam Rossington 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Garuka Sanketh 
Bowler
Shahrukh Ahmed 
-
Dasun Shanaka 
Allrounder
Sharafuddin Ashraf 
Allrounder
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
Olly Stone 
Bowler
Jeffrey Vandersay 
Bowler
Zahir Khan 
Bowler
Zeeshan Naseer 
-
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days28 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV761121.534
DC7438-0.158
MIE73460.153
ADKR73460.067
GG7346-0.341
SW7254-1.337
Full Table