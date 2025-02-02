Matches (34)
MI Emirates vs Warriorz, 28th Match at Abu Dhabi, ILT20, Feb 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

28th Match, Abu Dhabi, February 02, 2025, International League T20
MI Emirates FlagMI Emirates
Sharjah Warriorz FlagSharjah Warriorz
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
T Banton
10 M • 415 Runs • 46.11 Avg • 154.27 SR
N Pooran
10 M • 308 Runs • 51.33 Avg • 167.39 SR
J Charles
9 M • 291 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 169.18 SR
T Kohler-Cadmore
8 M • 260 Runs • 43.33 Avg • 134.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Fazalhaq Farooqi
9 M • 19 Wkts • 7.68 Econ • 10.89 SR
AS Joseph
8 M • 16 Wkts • 8.35 Econ • 11.62 SR
AF Milne
9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.97 Econ • 19.2 SR
TG Southee
9 M • 7 Wkts • 9.31 Econ • 27.71 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
MIE
SW
Player
Role
Nicholas Pooran (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Aryan Lakra 
Batter
Tom Banton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Charlesworth 
Middle order Batter
Thomas Draca 
-
Fareed Ahmad 
Bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
Andre Fletcher 
Top order Batter
AM Ghazanfar 
Bowler
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Alzarri Joseph 
Bowler
Nosthush Kenjige 
Bowler
Dan Mousley 
Batting Allrounder
Muhammad Rohid 
Bowler
Muhammad Waseem 
Opening Batter
Kusal Perera 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kieron Pollard 
Batting Allrounder
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Jordan Thompson 
Bowling Allrounder
Waqar Salamkheil 
Bowler
Zahoor Khan 
Bowler
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
Match days2 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV972140.292
MIE954101.028
SW9458-0.541
DC8448-0.629
ADKR83560.000
GG9366-0.359
Full Table