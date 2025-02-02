Matches (34)
IND vs ENG (1)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
SA20 (3)
Ranji Trophy (16)
ILT20 (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
Nepal Tri (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)
MI Emirates vs Warriorz, 28th Match at Abu Dhabi, ILT20, Feb 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
28th Match, Abu Dhabi, February 02, 2025, International League T20
What will be the toss result?
MIE Win & Bat
SW Win & Bat
MIE Win & Bowl
SW Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI Emirates
W
L
L
W
W
Warriorz
L
L
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MIE10 M • 415 Runs • 46.11 Avg • 154.27 SR
MIE10 M • 308 Runs • 51.33 Avg • 167.39 SR
9 M • 291 Runs • 32.33 Avg • 169.18 SR
8 M • 260 Runs • 43.33 Avg • 134.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 19 Wkts • 7.68 Econ • 10.89 SR
MIE8 M • 16 Wkts • 8.35 Econ • 11.62 SR
SW9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.97 Econ • 19.2 SR
SW9 M • 7 Wkts • 9.31 Econ • 27.71 SR
Squad
MIE
SW
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
|Match days
|2 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20 News
'Data is information and the important thing is how you use that information'
Andy Flower discusses the joys and challenges of his globetrotting coaching career, and shares his insights on identifying and developing young talent
ILT20 2025: Are MI Emirates favourites again? Who are the players to watch out for?
Here's all you need to know about the tournament in the UAE: key players, new captains, format and more