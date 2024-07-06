Matches (22)
Sixers vs Jaffna, 8th Match at Dambulla, LPL, Jul 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match (N), Dambulla, July 06, 2024, Lanka Premier League
PrevNext
Dambulla Sixers FlagDambulla Sixers
Jaffna Kings FlagJaffna Kings
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 00:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MDKJ Perera
8 M • 238 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 138.37 SR
MS Chapman
2 M • 124 Runs • 0 Avg • 147.61 SR
WIA Fernando
4 M • 153 Runs • 38.25 Avg • 162.76 SR
KIC Asalanka
9 M • 127 Runs • 15.88 Avg • 113.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
N Thushara
3 M • 5 Wkts • 8.64 Econ • 13.2 SR
MADI Hemantha
5 M • 4 Wkts • 6.8 Econ • 22.5 SR
DM de Silva
3 M • 3 Wkts • 5.92 Econ • 24 SR
FA Allen
3 M • 3 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
DAS
JK
Match details
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days6 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Lanka Premier League News

LPL 2024 to introduce 'power blast' in death overs

The new feature will kick in for the 16th and 17th overs of the innings, during which only four fielders will be allowed outside the ring

New ownership takes charge of LPL's Dambulla franchise

Under DeSilva holdings, the franchise will be known as Dambulla Sixers

LPL in 'final stages' of confirming new owners for Dambulla franchise

Dambulla Thunders' contract was terminated on Wednesday following the arrest of team owner Tamim Rahman in Colombo

LPL terminates contract with Dambulla Thunders following owner's arrest

Tamim Rahman was arrested under the 2019 Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act, which relates to corruption

Kandy have big names, Galle boast of power-hitters, and Dambulla bag the fast bowlers

Jaffna Kings have a solid top order, including Pathum Nissanka, while Colombo Strikers paid US $120,000 for Matheesha Pathirana

Lanka Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
JK32140.186
GAM32140.033
CLS21121.100
KAF2112-0.586
DAS2020-0.929
