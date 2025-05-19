Matches (9)
Colombo CC vs Badureliya, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 19 2025 - Match Result

Match State: Delay - rain

Playing XI
CCC
BSC
Player
Role
Isuru Udana 
Allrounder
Chaturanga de Silva 
Allrounder
Lakshan Sandakan 
Bowler
Dhananjaya de Silva 
Allrounder
Nishan Peiris 
Bowler
Lasith Croospulle 
Opening Batter
Nishan Madushka 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sonal Dinusha (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Chamindu Wijesinghe 
Allrounder
Pavan Rathnayake 
Top order Batter
Sahan Kosala 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Navindu Prabash 
-
Match details
P Sara Oval, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
Match days19 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Damith Sanjeewa
Sri Lanka
Prageeth Rambukwella
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Deepal Gunawardene
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Ravi Punchihewa
Major Clubs T20 Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NCC11023.865
MOORS11023.708
CCC11021.475
ACCC1010-1.475
PSC1010-3.708
KYCC1010-3.865
BSC-----
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BLOOM11025.941
BRC11023.300
COLT11020.564
Tamil1010-0.564
PSC1010-3.300
NSWC1010-5.941
CHLM-----
