Moors vs Kurunegala, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 19 2025 - Match Result

12

Ramesh Mendis has broken the record for most T20s (12) as captain for MOORS, going past Waduge

26

Ramesh Mendis has broken the record for playing the most T20s (26) for MOORS, going past Waduge

Match centre 

Match State: Delay - Rain

Playing XI
Match details
Colombo Cricket Club Ground
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
Match days19 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Chamara De Zoysa
Sri Lanka
Chaturan Sanjeewa
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Rohitha Kottahachchi
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Mangala Jayasena
Major Clubs T20 Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NCC11023.865
MOORS11023.708
CCC11021.475
ACCC1010-1.475
PSC1010-3.708
KYCC1010-3.865
BSC-----
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BLOOM11025.941
BRC11023.300
COLT11020.564
Tamil1010-0.564
PSC1010-3.300
NSWC1010-5.941
CHLM-----
Full Table