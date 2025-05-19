Matches (9)
Tamil Union vs Police SC, Group B at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 19 2025 - Match Result
POSTPONED
Group B, Colombo (Colts), May 19, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
What will be the toss result?
Tamil Win & Bat
55%
PSC Win & Bat
31%
Tamil Win & Bowl
10%
PSC Win & Bowl
3%
Match centre
Match State: Delay - rain
Playing XI
Tamil
PSC
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|-
Match details
|Colts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
|Match days
|19 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee